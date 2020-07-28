A Quick Yet Detailed Look At The 2021 VW Model Lineup

Volkswagen has announced changes to its 2021 model lineup. The biggest news is how most VW models will be equipped with the automaker’s new MIB3 infotainment system. For the first time in the U.S., new driver assistance features like Emergency Assist and Travel Assist will also be available for VW vehicles.

What Are Travel Assist & Emergency Assist?

VW’s Travel Assist allows for partially automated hands-on driving. Travel Assist uses the adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist systems to help the driver with the steering, accelerating, and braking while guiding the vehicle within the intended lane. It does not allow for hands-free driving.

Related: This short video explains how VW’s Travel Assist works.

Emergency Assist continually monitors the driver’s attentiveness. It will bring the vehicle to a complete stop if the system detects the driver is incapacitated.

MIB3 Infotainment System: New Features

The MIB3 infotainment system includes wireless App-Connect with multi-phone pairing and enhanced voice recognition. Every model with the MIB3 system receives an illuminated USB-C input connecter.

MIB3 Navigation System

The MIB3 infotainment system features a redesigned navigation array. The optional navigation includes simplified map designs, intuitive route options, and quick access to frequently visited locations.

MIB3 Audio Entertainment

VW offers SiriusXM with 360L complimentary for three months. SiriusXM with 360L combines satellite and streaming capabilities to offer more than 10,000 hours of on-demand content. In addition, that content comes by way of more personalized recommendations for drivers.

“Volkswagen’s 2021 lineup will be more connected than ever before,” said Hein Schafer, Senior Vice President, Product Marketing and Strategy for Volkswagen of America, Inc. “We’re pleased to offer SiriusXM with 360L to complement our new infotainment system.”

The 2021 Arteon has received a complete model redesign.

The 2021 Atlas will be available in eight trim levels: S, SE, SE w/ Technology, SE w/ Technology R-Line, SEL, SEL R-Line, SEL Premium, and SEL Premium R-Line.

For the first time, the turbocharged four-cylinder will be available on the top trim levels. All-wheel drive will also be available on both the turbo four-cylinder and six-cylinder engines. The MIB3 infotainment system will be provided on all SE models. At the same time, Travel Assist and Emergency Assist will be standard on SEL trim levels.

Related: On the road with the VW Atlas Cross Sport.

The Atlas Cross Sport will be available in eight trim levels and feature the MIB3 infotainment system in the SE and above. The SEL and higher trims will include Travel Assist and Emergency Assist.

2021 VW Atlas and 2020 Atlas Cross Sport. Photo: 2020 Volkswagen of America, Inc.

The Golf for 2021 will be available in just one trim level, the Golf TSI, and feature no updates for the new model year. The TSI trim is well-equipped, however. The 2021 Golf is standard with 16-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, push-button start, heated front seats, heated washer nozzles, and a panoramic sunroof.

The 2021 Golf GTI will feature three trim levels and visual changes to mark the seventh generation’s final model year. The Golf GTI Autobahn will feature the MIB3 infotainment system and an update to the 18-inch aluminum-alloy wheel design.

Related: An in-depth look at VW’s extended warranty options.

For the 2021 model year, the Jetta comes in five trims: S, SE, R-Line, SEL, and SEL Premium. On the inside, SE, SEL, and SEL Premium receive contrast stitching for the steering wheel and shifter. SEL and SEL Premium trims feature the new MIB3 infotainment system. The base S trim receives new 16-inch aluminum-alloy wheels.

The 2021 Jetta GLI comes in S and Autobahn trims. The Autobahn includes the new MIB3 infotainment system and adaptive cruise control, among other features.

VW Jetta GLI. Photo: Volkswagen of America, Inc.

The 2021 VW Passat comes in three trim levels (S, SE, and R-Line). The SE trim will feature upgraded 18-inch aluminum-alloy wheels and include a standard sunroof. The R-Line includes the Discover Media infotainment system with navigation, Fender stereo, the Adaptive Front Lighting System, and Light Assist. Every 2021 VW Passat is standard with adaptive cruise control.

The 2021 VW Tiguan comes in five trim levels: S, SE, SE R-Line Black, SEL, and SEL Premium R-Line. The S and SE models have new designs for the standard 17-inch aluminum-alloy wheels. The SE trim includes the new MIB3 infotainment system, and the SEL Premium R-Line now offers a standard power passenger seat.

Photos & Source: Volkswagen of America, Inc.