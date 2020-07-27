Forza Motorsport for Xbox Series X Announced: Looks Like Real Life

Out of nowhere, Turn 10, the Microsoft division that makes the Forza racing games, has announced a new and upcoming version of their long-running and much-beloved racing franchise. Forza Motorsports will be one of the kick-off games coming with the all-new, radically performing Xbox Series X when it hits the streets this fall.

Actual technical details are scant at the moment, but one thing that is definitely known is how the Series X console will feature onboard real-time ray tracing. This promises to be a quantum leap in terms of realism and game immersion. Not just for gearhead titles like Forza, but for everything else that runs on an Xbox.

Here’s the trailor:

In addition to ray tracing, Microsoft casually mentioned that Forza will also have “native 4K, and 60 FPS.” All these combined means that we, the game playing gearheads of the world, will have near-real life resolution of what’s on-screen.

Gameplay details are scant beyond the cryptic message of “brand new game concepts, all intended to connect players to the Forza universe, and each other, like never before.”

Sounds good to me!

Here’s a rather nice message from Turn 10 Creative Director Chris Esaki on what the future holds: