2020 Audi e-tron Sportback: Quick Overview of the Essential Specs & Pricing

The 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback is now available in the United States. The model is the second fully electric vehicle from the automaker, adding to Audi’s pledge to have 30 percent of their lineup electric by 2025. Here is a quick look at the new e-tron Sportback, which accommodates five adults with two rows of seats.

2020 Audi e-tron Sportback: Power & Range

The e-tron Sportback puts out 355 horsepower and is standard with quattro all-wheel drive. With the Boost Mode engaged, the e-tron Sportback achieves 402 horsepower and reaches 60 in 5.5 seconds. The towing capacity is 4,000 lbs.

The 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback has an EPA-estimated range of 218 miles. City and highway ratings come in at 76 and 78 respectively with a combined rating of 77 MPGe.

2020 Audi e-tron Sportback: Battery & Charging

The e-tron Sportback features a 95.3-kWh lithium-ion battery pack that powers two electric motors, one located at the front axle and the other at the rear. Audi’s coasting recuperation feature can be set to three stages with paddles located on the steering wheel. The recuperated energy accounts for up to 30 percent of the total range, according to Audi.

Available through Amazon Home Services, owners can schedule an installation of a Level 2 charging system, comprised of a 240 volt, NEMA 14-50 outlet. Audi says this will charge the e-tron Sportback in about nine hours. According to Audi, 10 minutes on a 150 kW high-speed public charger provides 50 miles of range while a half-hour will yield 174 miles.

2020 Audi e-tron Sportback. Photo: Audi of America, Inc.

Safety & Security

The new e-tron Sportback comes with Audi’s complete collection of advanced safety systems, including lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, and a 360-degree camera with curb views.

Pricing & Availability

There are five trim levels for the 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback:

Premium Plus: $75,795

$75,795 Premium Plus Sportback: $78,395

$78,395 Prestige: $80,095

$80,095 Prestige Sportback: $84,295

$84,295 Edition One: $88,495

The Edition One e-tron Sportback will be limited to just 200 vehicles. Edition One models will pair a Plasma Blue metallic paint with Dynamic Orange brake calipers.

A potential federal tax credit for the Audi e-tron Sportback up to $7,500 may also apply.

Born and raised in the Motor City by an autoworker’s family, Michael Turashoff has a love of cars woven into his DNA. Michael is a professional content creator, marketing expert, and successful entrepreneur with over a decade of experience.

2020 Audi e-tron Sportback Gallery

Photos & Source: Photo: Audi of America, Inc.