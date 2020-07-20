2021 Porsche 911 Turbo Receives a Nice Power Bump & New Tech

2021 Porsche 911 Turbo to come in both Coupe and Cabriolet configurations.

New 911 Turbo features a higher power output versus the previous generation.

Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control is available for the new Porsche 911 Turbo.

This is the story of the new, 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo. No, not the Porsche 911 Turbo S. We already covered that one! The 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo is ever so slightly different from the S model. They are both heavy hitters, cars capable of running circles around lesser rides, but what separates the “normal” Turbo from the Turbo S?

2021 Porsche 911 Turbo: Numbers & Figures

For a start, the 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo is so capable at what it does, that it is now on par with the former, top-of-the-line 2019 911 Turbo S. Numbers-wise, the new Turbo is cranking out a healthy 572 horsepower, a bump of 32 over its predecessor. The sprint from zero to 60 happens in 2.7 seconds, 0.2 seconds faster than before. The top speed of the new 911 Turbo is 198 mph.

Those are very respectable numbers and even more impressive when you realize this is a six-cylinder car with the engine in the “wrong” place.

2021 Porsche 911 Turbo: Powertrain Tech

Other technical highlights include the symmetrical VTG turbochargers with electrically-controlled bypass valves. The charge air cooling system has also been redesigned and, along with the use of piezo fuel injectors, improves throttle response, torque delivery, and the engine’s free-revving nature.

That six-cylinder plant is mated to a standard eight-speed PDK transmission with Turbo-specific internals and calibration. There’s no mention of a manual, but that might change in the future.

New options for the 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo include the Sport and Lightweight packages, a PASM Sport Suspension with lower ride height, and Sport Exhaust system. Photo: Porsche Cars North America, Inc.

Chassis & Braking

The chassis has been tweaked for higher performance with the addition of 1.65 inches of front track width and new 20-inch wheels with 255/35 tires in front. At the rear, the new 911 Turbo receives 0.39 inches of added rear track width to go with the massive 315/30 tires on 21-inch wheels. Rear-axle steering is also standard.

The chassis upgrades and tires were copped from the Turbo S, as was the Porsche Traction Management active all-wheel drive system. Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC), which uses active anti-roll stabilization, is available for the 911 Turbo.

The brakes, a lifelong Porsche hallmark, are just as impressive. Red fixed calipers clamp down on thick cast-iron front rotors, 408 millimeters in diameter and 36 millimeters thick. The rear axle features 380-millimeter brake rotors that are 30 millimeters thick. Those are the stock rotors. You want more, then check the box for the Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes that come with ten piston front calipers.

Functional Styling & Design

Like the 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S, the new 911 Turbo is 1.8 inches wider at the front fenders. The hood, which is actually the front luggage compartment lid on a 911, is new for 2021 and features a recess in the center to underline the car’s performance-focused character, according to Porsche.

The rear bodywork is also wider, gaining 0.78 inches over the previous generation 911 Turbo. And there are new aero bits on the 2021 911 Turbo such as adaptive cooling air flaps at the front, a larger active front spoiler, and the increased rear spoiler size.

Air intakes on the rear side panels draw in cooling air for the charge coolers that are now positioned directly in the air stream under the rear decklid. The continuous light bar with LED taillights (a newish trademark for Porsches) is there too, as well as a new louvered rear decklid grille with silver trim strips.

2021 Porsche 911 Turbo interior layout. Photo: Porsche Cars North America, Inc.

2021 Porsche 911 Turbo Interior Treatments

The interior of the 2021 911 Turbo features the Porsche Advanced Cockpit and Direct Touch Control systems with a 10.9-inch center screen. The list of standard equipment is about as thick as the owner’s manual, but highlights include electrically-adjustable 14-way seats, a GT Sport steering wheel with shift paddles, a Bose stereo, and Porsche’s Sport Chrono package.

Optional goodies include Porsche InnoDrive with adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist with traffic sign recognition, Night Vision Assist, Surround View, and a Burmester High-End Surround Sound System.

Pricing & Availability

The “bad news” (i.e. the cost) ain’t all that bad. The MSRP is $170,800 for the 911 Turbo Coupe and $183,600 for the 911 Turbo Cabriolet, which is high, but still less than what a Lambo Huracán will run. Expect the 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo early next year.

2021 Porsche 911 Turbo Gallery

