Lamborghini Clima Bottle 3

The Lamborghini Water Bottle is a Thing Now

Michael Turashoff
Car News
1 min read
Home
Car News

Italian design brand 24Bottles and Lamborghini have announced their collaboration on the first Special Edition Clima Bottle. The Automobili Lamborghini Clima Bottle, like the super sports car company, commemorates Italian design, impeccable attention to detail, and devotion to performance.

Styling & Design

The Clima Bottle design is a nod to the iconic camouflage displayed on the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ when the car set the track record on the Nürburgring Nordschleife. The design on each bottle is applied manually, an example of the focus on craftsmanship and detail.

  • Lamborghini Clima Bottle 3
  • Lamborghini Water Bottle
  • Lamborghini Clima Bottle 1

Hot & Cold Beverages

Each Lamborghini water bottle is a double-walled 18/8 stainless steel design with thermal insulation. As with others crafted by 24Bottles, the Clima Bottle will preserve the flavor and temperature of drinks and can keep them hot for up to 12 hours and cold for up to 24 hours.

Lamborghini Water Bottle Availability

The new 24Bottles Automobili Lamborghini Clima Bottle is available now at both company’s online stores and the Lamborghini headquarters store Saint’Agata Bolognese.

Make / Model
Lamborghini


.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2021 MINI Coral Red Edition Hardtops 1
Next
The 2021 Mini Coral Red Edition Hardtops Are Kinda Cute
Read This Next
100th Anniversary Special Edition MX 5 Maita 7
Mazda Releases 100th Anniversary Special Edition MX-5 Miata