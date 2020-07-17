The Lamborghini Water Bottle is a Thing Now

Italian design brand 24Bottles and Lamborghini have announced their collaboration on the first Special Edition Clima Bottle. The Automobili Lamborghini Clima Bottle, like the super sports car company, commemorates Italian design, impeccable attention to detail, and devotion to performance.

Styling & Design

The Clima Bottle design is a nod to the iconic camouflage displayed on the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ when the car set the track record on the Nürburgring Nordschleife. The design on each bottle is applied manually, an example of the focus on craftsmanship and detail.

Hot & Cold Beverages

Each Lamborghini water bottle is a double-walled 18/8 stainless steel design with thermal insulation. As with others crafted by 24Bottles, the Clima Bottle will preserve the flavor and temperature of drinks and can keep them hot for up to 12 hours and cold for up to 24 hours.

Lamborghini Water Bottle Availability

The new 24Bottles Automobili Lamborghini Clima Bottle is available now at both company’s online stores and the Lamborghini headquarters store Saint’Agata Bolognese.