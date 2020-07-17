The 2021 Mini Coral Red Edition Hardtops Are Kinda Cute

Mini USA recently announced the addition of the 2021 Mini Coral Red Edition Hardtops. The special and limited editions are an exclusive variant of the Cooper S 2 Door and 4 Door Hardtop models. The Coral Red Edition sports an exclusive design that conjures up memories of past Mini models.

“We continue to create special edition offerings for our customers in the U.S. that are looking for unique new ways to express themselves through their vehicle,” said Patrick McKenna, Mini’s Head of Product Planning and Consumer Events, “With Mini’s rich heritage, the Coral Red Edition authentically reflects back on this heritage and the classic Mini 1100 Special.”

Styling & Design Cues

The Mini Coral Red Edition is most notable for its unique appearance. It features the Coral Red Metallic paint, which is usually found only on Clubman models. Additionally, a black roof, mirror caps, headlight rings, and taillight rings are added to offset the appearance. The interior features the automaker’s signature Piano Black trim and their Carbon Black Leatherette seats.

2021 Mini Coral Red Edition. Photo: Mini.

2021 Mini Coral Red Edition: Availability

Mini expects to provide 300 of the Coral Red Edition Hardtops to U.S. customers this year. The 2021 Mini Coral Red Edition will carry an MSRP of $33,275 for the 2 Door model and $34,520 for the 4 Door model.

Photos & Source: Mini.