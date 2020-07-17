2020 Audi R8 V10 quattro Limited Edition: A Quick Look

Audi of America recently announced it will offer a limited edition R8 V10 to commemorate a decade of success for the automaker’s celebrated V10 engine. In a farewell bid to the R8 V10 quattro, the limited edition will consist of just 30 units and include technologies and features previously only found on the performance model.

2020 Audi R8 V10 quattro Performance Specs

Featuring the same naturally aspirated V10 engine as the R8 LMS racecar, the R8 V10 quattro puts out 562 horsepower and 406 lb-ft. of torque. It hits 60 in 3.4 seconds with a top speed of 200 mph. The engine is attached to a seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch transmission.

The limited-edition R8 V10 quattro will come standard with a carbon fiber sway bar, variable exhaust system, and magnetic dampers. Featured for the first time on an R8 in the U.S., the 20-inch wheels are finished in silver with red-painted brake calipers.

2020 Audi R8 V10 quattro in Mugello Blue. Photo: Audi of America, Inc.

2020 Audi R8 V10 quattro Interior Treatments

The interior of the limited edition R8 features a three-spoke multifunction flat-bottom steering wheel with shift paddles. The steering wheel also contains four satellite buttons: engine start/stop, Audi drive select, Performance Mode selector, and Sport exhaust.

Pricing & Availability

The limited-edition R8 V10 will be available in three colors: Mugello Blue, Avus Silver, and Sonoma Green. The gallery above is an example of the car in Mugello Blue. Expect the limited edition R8 V10 quattro yet this summer with an MSRP of $186,000 for the coupe and $195,900 for the Spyder.

Photos & Source: Audi of America, Inc.