Kia Telluride Travels to the Dark Side In this Nightfall Edition Gallery

The popular Kia Telluride will receive a new Nightfall Edition for the 2021 model year. The Nightfall Edition will be available on the Telluride EX AWD (with Premium package), SX AWD, and SX Prestige package. A Wolf Gray exterior color will also be exclusive to the Kia Telluride Nightfall Edition.

“The Telluride Nightfall Edition offers a new choice to our customers who prefer a more assertive and premium look to their family hauler or weekend adventurer,” said Sean Yoon, President & CEO, Kia Motors America. “Our biggest and boldest offering’s already lofty appeal elevates with the addition of this special package.”

Kia Telluride Nightfall Edition: What’s Included

Gloss black roof rails

Gloss black skid plates

Body-color door handles

Newly designed black radiator grille

Gloss black front bumper side air-duct garnish

Gloss black emblems, including unique “Kia” logos

Gloss black greenhouse trim/lower door side molding

Unique 20-inch wheels in black finish with black lug nuts and center caps

LED headlamps and fog lamps with the black inner bezel (LED headlights already standard on SX and SX Prestige package. LED fog lamps not available on EX).

Kia Telluride Nightfall Edition Availability

In addition to the Wolf Gray color, the Nightfall Edition Telluride comes in Snow White Pearl, Everlasting Silver, Gravity Gray, Ebony Black, Sangria, Black Copper, and Dark Moss. The 2021 Kia Telluride Nightfall Edition will arrive at dealers before the end of the year.

Kia Telluride Nightfall Edition Gallery

Photos & Source: Kia Motors America.