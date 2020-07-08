Should You Purchase a Dodge Extended Warranty?

Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

A Dodge extended warranty protects Dodge owners from having to pay for expensive repairs after their factory warranty expires.

Dodge offers two extended warranty plans that can protect your vehicle up to 8 years/125,000 miles.

You can only purchase a Dodge extended warranty if your vehicle is less than four years old and has less than 48,000 miles on it.

Considering a Dodge extended warranty? This review examines the coverage, benefits, and costs of Dodge protection and compares the manufacturer’s plans against those offered by popular third-party extended warranty companies.

What Does a Dodge Extended Warranty Cover?

There are two Dodge extended warranty plans, both of which are offered through Mopar®, the parts division of Dodge’s parent company. A Dodge extended warranty offers coverage for up to eight years or 125,000 miles.

Here is how each plan breaks down:

Dodge Extended Warranty Plan Term Limit Number of Covered Components Details Maximum Care 8 years/120,000 miles Over 5,000 components Every mechanical vehicle system, excluding the catalytic converter and particulate filter Added Care Plus 8 years/125,000 miles Over 800 components Engine, transmission, driveline, steering, air conditioning, engine cooling, fuel system, front and rear suspension, electrical, and brakes

Dodge extended warranty plans can only be used at Fiat Chrysler dealerships, which include Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT, and Alfa Romeo. Plans must be purchased while your vehicle is still covered under its Dodge factory warranty and before it hits four years or 48,000 miles.

Dodge Extended Warranty Benefits

Dodge extended warranty plans come with the following benefits:

Benefit Details Trip interruption Up to $1,000 for meals, car rentals, and lodging if a covered failure takes place more than 100 miles from your home Roadside assistance and towing Up to $100 per occurrence for 24-hour roadside assistance and towing charges Car rental allowance Up to $35 per day for a maximum of five days of car rental or taxi reimbursement whenever a covered repair keeps your vehicle in the repair shop overnight First-day rental coverage Up to $35 toward a rental car or taxi on the first day your vehicle is being serviced Key fob replacement Up to $600 for a maximum of three key fob repairs or replacements over your coverage term period

Another nice feature of the Dodge extended warranty is that if you sell your vehicle while it’s still under warranty, coverage can be transferred to the next owner. Most states require a $50 fee to transfer coverage, but some offer free transfers.

Dodge Extended Warranty Exclusions

Like all vehicle service contracts, Dodge extended warranty plans come with a few common exclusions like:

Glass

Body pain and soft trim

Wear items like brake pads and windshield wipers

Common maintenance services like oil changes and tire rotations

Do You Need Extended Warranty Coverage?

When you buy a Dodge, it comes with a factory warranty that protects your vehicle bumper-to-bumper for three years or 36,000 miles. When this coverage expires, it’s smart to purchase an extended warranty to lessen the financial burden of expensive car repairs that will inevitably be needed as your car ages.

Extended car warranty owners pay a monthly premium and a deductible when repairs are made. Financing a warranty allows drivers to budget for unexpected car repairs.

To help decide whether you need a Dodge extended warranty, you should consider your vehicle’s reliability and average repair costs.

According to RepairPal, Dodge vehicles cost about $634 annually to repair, which is slightly under the industry-wide average of $652. However, 15 percent of Dodge repairs are considered severe, which is higher than the average of 12 percent across all models. Overall, RepairPal ranks Dodge 19th out of 32 car brands in terms of reliability.

The table below outlines some of the most common Dodge repairs and what they may cost without a warranty:

Dodge Model Repair Average Cost* Dodge Ram Van 2500 Wheel speed sensor replacement $249–$338 Dodge Journey Air conditioner condenser replacement $453–$540 Dodge Ram 1500 Park assist camera replacement $559–$580 Dodge Avenger Fuel tank replacement $1,202–$1,241 Dodge Sprinter 3500 Catalytic converter replacement $2,561–$2,593

*Cost data from RepairPal.

How Much Does a Dodge Extended Warranty Cost?

The cost of a Dodge extended warranty depends on the plan you select, as well as your vehicle’s mileage, age, and model. Expensive vehicles cost more to cover because they are more expensive to repair, and older cars also cost more because they are more likely to need expensive repairs. In fact, the price of a Dodge extended warranty goes up after you’ve owned your vehicle for more than a year.

To find out what a Dodge extended warranty would cost for your vehicle, call 800-521-9922 or contact your local Dodge dealership.

Dodge Extended Warranty vs. Third-Party Warranties

Drivers interested in purchasing a Dodge extended warranty should also consider third-party alternatives. Plans from warranty companies offer some compelling benefits, including:

Repair location: With most third-party providers, you can take your Dodge to be repaired at any licensed repair shop. More plan options: Some extended warranty companies provide more coverage options than Dodge. Endurance, for example, offers five plans to choose from. Similar coverage for a lower price: In order to compete with manufacturers such as Dodge that have greater name recognition, third-party providers usually offer extended warranties at a lower price point. Superior perks: Endurance’s Elite Membership provides concierge service, two tire replacements or repairs per year, and identity theft protection. Purchase period: Most third-party warranty companies allow you to purchase coverage at any point in your vehicle’s life. But manufacturers require you to purchase extended coverage when your car is relatively new.

Top Recommended Extended Warranty Company: Endurance

In order to help our readers find an extended warranty that best fits their needs, we analyzed dozens of car warranty companies and found Endurance to be the best overall provider.

Endurance offers five affordable plans that come with the best benefits package on the market. In addition, Endurance warranty reviews bode well for the company’s reputation and trustworthiness. Endurance currently holds an “Excellent” rating on Trustpilot and a solid 3.5-star rating on its Better Business Bureau page.

In addition to standard benefits such as roadside assistance and towing coverage, Endurance offers unique perks such as key fob replacement and $250 in vouchers to use with select retailers. To find out whether Endurance is the right fit for your car warranty needs, we recommend requesting a free quote.

Q & A

Here are some commonly asked questions about Dodge extended warranty coverage.

What do extended warranties cover?

Extended warranties cover repairs and replacements for a vehicle’s mechanical parts. For example, if your transmission fails and you have a warranty that covers this vehicle system, your warranty provider will pay for it to be repaired or replaced, and you’ll only pay your deductible.

Extended warranties almost never cover damage due to collisions or replacements for wear-and-tear items like brake pads and windshield wipers.

Are extended car warranties worth the money?

Many drivers find that an extended car warranty is worth the money simply for the peace of mind it brings to know expensive repairs will be covered. Car owners with an extended warranty invest in the protection of their vehicle by paying monthly and may save thousands of dollars out-of-pocket when they need to use their coverage.

However, if you have a very reliable vehicle that incurs low annual maintenance costs, or if you’d easily be able to cover an unexpected repair, you may not need this financial protection.

When can I buy a Dodge extended warranty?

You can purchase a Dodge extended warranty from Mopar before your vehicle hits 4 years or 48,000 miles. But third-party providers usually allow you to get Dodge extended warranty coverage at nearly any time in your vehicle’s life.