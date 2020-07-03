Calling All Cars: Automotive Technology & Design. Free Course Open to Young Persons Interested in Automotive Technology

This article originally appeared on AutoVision News. It has been republished with permission.

Productions Plus has partnered with SynaVoice SOL to offer weekly online summer courses to high schoolers on different topics. Starting on July 6th, Productions Plus and SynaVoice SOL will host Calling All Cars: Automotive Technology & Design. This week-long program will introduce high schoolers to the automotive industry and provide insight into how cars work.

The free virtual class is led by Matt Troyer and Ken Smith from Productions Plus. Together, Troyer and Smith have created some of the industry’s most comprehensive training programs for brands like Audi, Nissan, Toyota, and Lexus. Troyer and Smith coach at racetracks and in the classroom, and now virtually for Calling All Cars: Automotive Technology & Design.

Internal Combustion to Autonomy

The class covers a range of topics, from the terminology used by manufacturers today, to how they decide on styling their vehicles. During the week, high schoolers will learn the fundamentals of an internal combustion engine and how electric vehicles came into existence. Troyer and Smith will also explain how automakers are leveraging new technology to build tomorrow’s cars.

“We teach basic automotive technology and the history of the automobile, but we also look at telematics, autonomous driving, and future cars,” Troyer explained. “We demystify some of the things about automotive technology that can sound intimidating by keeping it simple.”

The course will be as immersive as it is expansive. On the final day of the class, Friday, July 10th, a Q&A session and a virtual tour of a 1965 Buick Skylark convertible are planned. “Everything we teach, we try and infuse with entertainment, passion, and interest,” Troyer added.

How to Register

Calling All Cars: Automotive Technology & Design currently has openings. Parents can register their students free of charge. The course runs Monday, July 6th through Friday, July 10th from 10 am to 12 Noon Eastern.