2022 VW Tiguan Sports New Look & Upgraded Tech Features

2022 VW Tiguan heads to the United States in the fall of 2021.

Styling features include a change in VW’s logo on the vehicle.

New Travel Assist feature helps control steering and braking.

Volkswagen refreshes their Tiguan, prepping it for both the European and U.S. markets. Available first in Europe as a 2021 model, it will take some time to get to us here in America. We won’t see the new Tiguan until the fall of 2021 when it will actually be a 2022 model.

We’ll walk you through the 2021 model for Europe which VW says will have the same design features and changes as the U.S. version. The only distinction is how the U.S. models will have a long wheelbase, which will likely come with a third row matching the current Tiguan.

Exterior Design: Emphasis On a Single Idea

VW revamps the front end with a wider grille which includes standard LED headlights. The front and rear bumpers are also restyled but most striking might be the modernized take on the classic VW logo.

The Tiguan lettering on the back has a more contemporary feel with its capitalized, spaced letters in silver. The look is reminiscent of the way people use spacing and typeface today on their social media channels to personalize or draw attention to one word. VW is leveraging this trend to set apart the Tiguan as a single idea.

What “T I G U A N” means as a one-word idea might vary between style, safety, or convenience – but buyers will make that determination based on what they like most about their Tiguan.

Interior Treatments: Tech & Connectivity

When the 2022 VW Tiguan arrives, it will feature a digital multi-function steering wheel and standard heated seats. Rear window defrost and illuminated USB-C ports are also included. Every Tiguan trim level will have VW’s Digital Cockpit, customizable by the driver. An eight-inch display is standard, and top trim levels receive a 10.25-inch display.

In addition to the Digital Cockpit, VW’s latest infotainment system (MIB3) offers more personalization for the instrument panel and touchscreen display. MIB3 features natural voice control, smartphone pairing, and wireless App-Connect.

The available 15-color ambient lighting and 480-watt Fender audio system are probably our favorite part of the interior – you could have your own disco party while driving down the road at night.

2022 VW Tiguan: Engine & Powertrain

The 2022 VW Tiguan runs on a turbo four-cylinder TSI engine with direct injection and auto start/stop. It incorporates VW’s “Budack cycle,” a modification to the conventional four-stroke cycle. The Budak cycle joins the Tiguan’s eight-speed automatic to deliver a balance between power and fuel efficiency, according to VW.

In terms of power, the new Tiguan produces 184 horsepower (4,400 rpm to 6,000 rpm) and 221 lb-ft. of torque (1,600 to 4,360 rpm).

New Travel Assist Feature

VW’s Travel Assist handles steering, braking, and acceleration up to 130 mph. The optional system uses Adaptive Cruise Control (longitudinal guidance) and Lane Assist (lateral guidance) although it is not fully autonomous. With Travel Assist, drivers must still keep their hands on the steering wheel. Should a driver take their hands off the wheel, a “touch detection” alert will prompt drivers to regain control.

Although it’s not a direct comparison, VW’s Travel Assist sounds similar in functionality to Ford’s Active Drive Assist and Cadillac’s Super Cruise.

VW’s latest version of Adaptive Cruise Control for top trims accounts for local speed limits, junctions, roundabouts, and other road signs. The system gathers this information from the GPS and map data as well as the front camera.

2022 VW Tiguan. Photo: Volkswagen of America, Inc.

2022 VW Tiguan Pricing

Pricing for the new Tiguan is not yet available, although the current 2020 Tiguan starts at $24,945. Based on the upgrades VW has shown us, we look forward to seeing the shiny new Tiguan in person during the fall of 2021.

