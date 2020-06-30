Ford Performance Introduces 3 New Ranger Off-Road Packages & Here’s What’s Included

The Ranger off-road packages were put together by Ford Performance.

FOX monotube shocks and Rigid LED light bars are among the upgrades.

Packages are dealer-installed and available for both 2019 and 2020 trucks.

Ford Performance is offering three new off-road packages to enhance the Ranger’s off-pavement chops. Between the three dealer-installed packages (which Ford calls “levels”), buyers will find things like BFGoodrich tires, FOX shocks, leveling and light bar kits, and painted tow hooks. Ford Performance says these options should give drivers more opportunities for personalizing their Ranger.

The new Ranger off-road packages vary in cost and equipment. Let’s take a quick look at what each level offers in terms of off-road goodies.

Ford Performance Level 1 Package

Level 1 includes 17-inch Dyno Gray wheels, a leveling kit, bed graphics, and a windshield banner. Monotube front and rear FOX 2.0 Performance shocks are the headliners here. Specially tuned by Ford Performance engineers, the shocks feature an internal floating piston design to optimize performance in all conditions.

MSRP: $2,495 before installation.

Ford Performance Level 2 Package

Level 2 includes everything listed above but adds a slight engine modification courtesy of Ford Performance. The Ranger’s 2.3-liter EcoBoost gets bumped to 315 horsepower (4,500 rpm), an increase of 16 percent. Meanwhile, torque receives a substantial 20 percent jump to 370 lb-ft. (2,500 rpm).

In addition to the engine updates, the Level 2 package also includes BFGoodrich KO2 tires (265/70/R17), Rigid fog light kit, blue tow hooks, and a stainless steel license plate frame.

MSRP: $4,495 before installation.

Ford Performance Level 3 Package

In the Level 3 package, the Rigid 40-inch LED light bar is attached to a chase rack. If you’re accustomed to driving off-road at night, you know that you are the light source once the sun does down. If you hit the trails at night, this package will suit you best with the Rigid fog and LED light bar combination.

Other updates include red tow hooks, an ARM winch-cable front bumper, and a sport exhaust. Naturally, Level 3 includes everything from the previous Ranger off-road packages as well.

MSRP: $8,995 before installation.

Ranger Off-Road Packages Availability

The Level 1 and Level 2 packages will be available in August with the Level 3 coming next summer. The Ranger off-road packages are available for both 2019 and 2020 trucks, which should make current owners feel included in the off-roading fun.

