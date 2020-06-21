Enter to Win a 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray Z51 & $20,000!

The 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray is the first mid-engine Vette in history. We were able to see it in person right before COVID-19 hit and were duly impressed. Suffice it to say, after all of the hype and rumors, the mid-engine Corvette was worth the wait.

Now Omaze is giving you a chance to win a 2020 Corvette Stingray Z51 (and $20,000 cash!) by entering their latest campaign to benefit the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

About The 2020 Corvette Stingray

The mid-engine Stingray hits 60 mph in under three seconds when equipped with the Z51 Performance Package. Chevy’s next-generation 6.2L Small Block V-8 LT2 engine, often called the “jewel in the center,” produces 495 horsepower and 470 lb-ft. of torque. The engine is paired to a TREMEC eight speed dual-clutch transmission.

The mid-engine design provides better weight distribution for the 2020 Corvette to enhance both track and straight-line performance. An electronic limited-slip differential modulates torque between the rear tires to maximize performance. Due to a lower hood placement and a lower position for the steering wheel and instrument panel, drivers have a race-car-like view of the road.

The Corvette Stingray Omaze is giving away is equipped with the Z51 Performance Package. The package includes a performance suspension with manually adjustable threaded spring seats, larger Brembo brake rotors with the Z51 logo on the calipers, and a performance exhaust, among other upgrades.

Chevy C8 Corvette on display at the Portland Auto Show, Thursday, February 20th, 2020. The Northwest Chevy Dealers invited Automoblog to their exhibit at the show. Photo: Tony Borroz for Automoblog.net.

How To Enter To Win?

You can enter to win by visiting the official page for this Omaze campaign. By joining this campaign, you are benefiting the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, which actually saved the life of Omaze founder Matt Pohlson. The program you are helping will expand the hospital’s mobile/ambulance ECMO unit, which provides cardiac and respiratory support, allowing the heart and lungs to rest before and during surgery.