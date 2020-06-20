Can You Design The Next Jeep Easter Egg? This Contest Is Your Opportunity!

Jeep fans, this one is for you! Do you think you could design the next Jeep “Easter egg?” For the first time in their history, Jeep is giving owners, fans, and followers a chance to create the next “Easter egg” to hide on a future Jeep model. Jeep’s “Easter eggs” have become notorious in recent years, with people searching their Jeeps high and low to find them.

“Jeep ‘Easter eggs’ started with the 2011 Grand Cherokee,” explained Mark Allen, Head of Jeep Design. “We added small Jeep grilles inside the headlamp bulb shields. It was an off-the-cuff addition of a graphic to an otherwise standard piece. After that, we started sprinkling small graphics on various vehicles.”

“With a history of nearly 80 years filled with memorable experiences past and present, we believe that the ideas submitted by our global community will be ones that only Jeep and its owners, fans, and followers can uniquely tell,” added Christian Meunier, Global President of Jeep Brand, FCA.

The contest begins now and ends on Thursday, July 2nd. The winner will be announced on Friday, July 31st.

Entries Are Judged On The Following Criteria:

The person with the best “Easter egg,” as judged by designers and executives, will win a brand-new Jeep vehicle of their choice. We recommend going with a Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon if you win!

Creativity: Entry presents the idea for the “Easter egg” icon in a creative, effective, and compelling manner (25%).

Entry presents the idea for the “Easter egg” icon in a creative, effective, and compelling manner (25%). Jeep Brand Power: Entry is in line with the Jeep brand spirit and is worthy of inclusion in the rare library of Jeep “Easter eggs” (25%).

Entry is in line with the Jeep brand spirit and is worthy of inclusion in the rare library of Jeep “Easter eggs” (25%). Quality/Actionable: Entry expresses the idea for the “Easter egg” icon in a clear and easily understood manner that is actionable by the sponsor for potential future use on a vehicle. The entry shows clarity of the thought process (25%).

Entry expresses the idea for the “Easter egg” icon in a clear and easily understood manner that is actionable by the sponsor for potential future use on a vehicle. The entry shows clarity of the thought process (25%). Originality/Authenticity: Entry portrays a unique “Easter egg” idea that is clearly the entrant’s own idea and does not build upon any other idea or expression. The entry has a distinct conceptualization (25%).

How To Enter

If you want to give it a shot, you can find more information and submit your idea through Jeep’s official page for the contest. Good luck!!