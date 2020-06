We recently took the 2020 VW Jetta R-Line for a spin and enjoyed our time behind the wheel. The best part was how our press vehicle came with a manual transmission!

And that’s also one of the 5 coolest things about the VW Jetta GLI.

In this brief video, Jerohn Anderson, Product Communications Specialist at Volkswagen of America, takes us around the Jetta GLI. While we really liked the R-Line, maybe it’s time to consider opting for the GLI? We think so . . .