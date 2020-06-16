2021 Mercedes-AMG GT 43 4-Door Coupe: Have Your Cake & Eat It Too!

The 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT 43 4-Door Coupe features a new EQ Boost system.

Horsepower is up slightly, but torque is up significantly versus the prior model.

Zero to 60 mph is estimated by Mercedes-AMG at 4.8 seconds; top speed is TBD.

The Germans are just going to keep calling these swoopy sedans coupes. I guess we should just give in to the new convention and go along with it. In this case, we’re talking about the 2021 Mercedes AMG GT 43 4-Door Coupe. And sure, it tries to have it both ways, but it also sort of gets it both ways.

Best of Both Worlds

Essentially, automakers, and German automakers, particularly, are trying to have their cake and eat it too. They want a sedan, but they want to stay away from that staid three-box reality as much as possible. Hence, this whole idea of a four-door “coupe.”

I will say this: the AMG GT 43 4-Door is not unattractive (although the front is kind of, uh, present). Given that it’s a Merc, it’s screwed together like a bank vault, and it’s just as reliable. And given that it’s an AMG, it should go like the blazes.

Under The Hood: Engine & EQ Boost

Most importantly, the engine bay of the Mercedes-AMG GT 43 is filled by a 3.0-liter turbo inline-six. The new 43 Coupe, like the 2020 GLS, features an EQ Boost system that employs stored electric power from the 48V battery through an Integrated-Starter-Generator.

All said, the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT 43 4-Door Coupe cranks out 362 horsepower and 369 lb-ft. of torque. In case you’re comparing against the outgoing model, that’s a bump of 21 horsepower and 184 lb-ft. of torque!

Transmission & Drive Modes

That mill and all its high-voltage wizardry are hooked up to an AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT nine-speed transmission. AMG DYNAMIC SELECT drive modes, an AMG Ride Control Sport Suspension, and silver-painted six-piston front brake calipers are standard.

Add in a Burmester surround sound system, electronically-deployable rear spoiler, and the Mercedes-Benz User Experience Infotainment System and you are down the road in style.

Pricing & Availability

Let’s face the inevitable here. You want the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT 43 4-Door Coupe, but would probably rather have something like this. But you have a family. You need a rear seat. And four doors are handy. So the answer is the AMG GT 43 4-Door Coupe.

U.S. deliveries are expected to begin in late 2020 with a starting MSRP of $89,900. Tack on another $1,050 for destination and delivery.

