2020 Toyota GR Supra Review: Fast, Furious & Fun

2020 Toyota GR Supra In Our Opinion: It's not practical, but it does get pretty good gas mileage! After an absence that spanned two decades, we think the Supra stands tall in its first year back on the market. If you are looking for a fun car and have a little extra dough, you will be happy with the 2020 Supra. We think it offers a lot of performance for the dollar. Exterior Styling 90 Interior Layout 70 Driving Dynamics 96 Safety & Tech Features 74 Pros Handling Good Value Engine Power Cons Tiny Cabin Climate Control 83

We were waiting for months to get the 2020 Toyota GR Supra because this journalist lives at 8,300 feet elevation in the mountains of Colorado. It’s taken forever for the weather to cooperate and the snow to finally melt. Snow does not mix well with a rear-drive sports car!

But June arrived and so did warmer weather. We couldn’t wait to get behind the wheel of the new Supra!

Toyota GR Supra: What’s New for 2020

The Supra returns after a long 21 year hiatus with two trim levels (3.0 and 3.0 Premium) and a Launch Edition. The revived Supra is a rear-drive, two-seat sports coupe with a little bit of BMW mixed in which is a very good thing. It has Toyota’s quality with BMW’s German engine and gearbox. That’s a pretty solid combination for performance fans.

You likely already know that GR stands for GAZOO Racing, Toyota’s motorsports division. That means it’s designed with Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda’s influence as a race car driver behind it. We found this out firsthand as we recently drove the 2020 Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Premium.

Supra 3.0 Premium: Standard Features

The Supra 3.0 Premium ($53,990 base price for our tester) comes standard with 19-inch aluminum wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Super Sport rubber, LED headlights, remote start, and adaptive suspension dampers. Inside we had leather and simulated suede upholstery with power seats and driver-seat memory functions.

The 2020 Supra also comes with safety tech like forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, and automatic high beams.

2020 Toyota GR Supra in Downshift Blue.

Extra Amenities & Options

Premium trims come standard with an 8.8-inch touchscreen, navigation, Apple CarPlay, a 12-speaker premium JBL audio system, and Supra Connect telematics services. Other 3.0 Premium features include upgraded rear brakes, heads-up display, wireless charging pad, and heated seats.

This Supra tester came with the optional Driver Assist package that adds adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, and parking sensors ($1,195).

How Much Is The 2020 Toyota GR Supra?

Total MSRP, including destination, for our press vehicle: $56,220. By contrast, the 2020 Toyota GR Supra starts at $49,990. The Launch Edition, which is based on the 3.0 Premium, begins at $55,250.

2020 Toyota GR Supra Launch Edition.

Interior Highlights: Initial Impressions

The new GR Supra cockpit reminded us of a BMW interior and the ignition chime is even sourced from the Bavarian automaker. The interior quality feels like BMW and the fit and finish is upper class. The the gear shift, climate controls, and infotainment screen all look like they came from the BMW Z4 convertible.

The attractive cabin in our tester was decked out with black leather seats, black door panels, and black console. Silver stitching on the seats and silver trim around the dash completed the interior look.

Interior Highlights: Some Drawbacks

The cockpit is snug and once you are in, it feels like you are ready to launch. Our test Supra had the 12-speaker premium JBL audio system which fills up the small cabin with a nice sound. There’s one USB port and Apple CarPlay, but Android Auto isn’t offered.

There’s not much storage for your essentials so you might need to carry a small backpack to keep everyday things in. There are two cupholders but they take up the area where a storage bin would typically be. There is a trunk (10.2 cubic feet) accessed from the rear hatch, which can also be accessed via the cabin pass-through for hauling longer items.

Our only real complaint with the interior is how the climate control system needs some tweaks. There is no way to sync the two zones and there was never enough cold air blowing from the top vents for us.

2020 Toyota Supra interior layout.

Engine & Powertrain

The 2020 Toyota GR Supra is powered by a BMW-sourced 3.0-liter twin-turbo six-cylinder. The engine produces 335 horsepower and 365 lb-ft. of torque. It’s mated to an eight-speed automatic, the only available transmission, which sends power to the rear wheels. We are surprised Toyota doesn’t offer a six-speed manual gearbox.

Toyota says the Supra hits 60 in 4.1 seconds with an electronically-limited top speed of 155. We can confirm the first but not the latter (we didn’t need a speeding ticket!).

The 2020 Supra offers two driving modes, Normal and Sport. Sport mode changes up the shift points, sharpens throttle response, increases steering weight, and amplifies the exhaust sound. For track days, the new Supra has a Launch Control function standard.

Gas Mileage of The 2020 Toyota GR Supra

EPA fuel mileage estimates are 24/31 city/highway and 26 combined mpg. When compared to other similar performance cars, the Toyota Supra is actually ahead of the pack.

Toyota President Akio Toyoda personally tested the 2020 Supra on the Nürburgring and other tracks during development. He said he wanted to make sure the new Supra far exceeded the expectations of eager fans.

2020 Toyota GR Supra: Ready For The Corners!

When we first looked at the Supra’s specs, we were disappointed in the 335 horsepower. But after giving the new sports car a thorough test this week, it has enough power to excite most driving enthusiasts. A true rear-drive sports car is not just about straight-line speed, but also power-to-weight ratio and overall balance. In the case of the Supra, that balance is an even 50:50.

A true sports car is also about drivability in the corners, which is just as important as straight-line power. What makes the 2020 Supra stand out in the corners is the active differential, which controls torque distribution between the rear wheels. In addition to the active differential, the eight-speed automatic was smooth and we enjoyed the steering wheel paddle shifters in Sport mode.

Rolling Through The Mountains

We drove the 2020 Supra in the mountains of Colorado and experienced the sports car through tight, twisty turns. The 50:50 weight balance is evident as it’s easily controllable through corners with no body lean. The Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires help too as they provide plenty of grip on the pavement. When you need, the Brembo four-piston front and rear brakes offer plenty of stopping power.

We did get sideways on a dirt road, but the 2020 Toyota GR Supra is designed for dry roads.

The ride quality is firm but not harsh, but as with most sports cars, the bumps are more pronounced, and there will be road and wind noise. For the most part, the seats offer good support, but after a long drive, we were ready to stretch our legs and back!

The ride quality is firm but not harsh with the 2020 Toyota GR Supra.

Conclusion: You Really Can’t Go Wrong

The 2020 Toyota GR Supra is simply a fun car to drive! Enthusiasts will find it’s a good option for an affordable MSRP, considering the level of performance you get. At the end of the day, it offers surprising acceleration, good grip through the corners, and overall superior driving dynamics.

Denis Flierl has invested over 25 years in the automotive industry in a variety of roles. All of his firsthand reviews are archived on our test drives page. Follow Denis on Twitter: @CarReviewGuy

