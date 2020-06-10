Enjoy This Gallery of Orange Ford Mustangs Just Because

Okay, so, admittedly, some of these Mustangs look yellow or red (and even brown), but Ford says they are orange, so we are going with it.

Ford released these nostalgic photos to celebrate the availability of Cyber Orange, a metallic tri-coat, for the new Mustang Mach-E GT.

“Mustang has always turned heads and Mustang Mach-E will be no exception,” said Dave Pericak, Director, Ford Icons. “We can’t wait for Cyber Orange to hit the streets on Mustang Mach-E GT next year to fuel the passion of our orange Mustang fans.”

“Cyber Orange says ‘look at me’,” added Janet Seymour, Mustang and Mustang Mach-E color & materials design manager. “There’s a certain passion in Mustang customers who really want to show off their Mustang – especially those that look to make a bold statement.”

Deliveries of the Mustang Mach-E will begin in the summer of 2021. In the meantime, enjoy this gallery of orange (red, yellow, and brown) Mustangs.

Also, knock-knock . . .

Who’s there?

Mustang . . .

Mustang who?

Orange you glad we didn’t say Camaro?

1965 Ford Mustang

1977 Ford Mustang

1978 Ford Mustang

1979 Ford Mustang Cobra

1980 Ford Mustang LX

2004 Ford SVT Mustang Cobra

2009 Ford Mustang

2015 Ford Mustang

2018 Ford Mustang GT in Orange Fury with Performance Pack

2020 Ford Mustang GT500

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Cyber Orange Rear Profile

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Cyber Orange Front Profile

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Cyber Orange