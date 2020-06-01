2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime: Quick but Detailed Look at the Trim Levels & Options

The 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime is the PHEV variant of the popular SUV.

Two trim levels are available along with several optional packages.

Expect the Toyota RAV4 Prime in dealerships later this summer.

Toyota recently shared more information about the 2021 RAV4 Prime, the RAV4’s first-ever plug-in model. Unveiled at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show, Toyota bills the RAV4 Prime as a performance-minded rendition of their SUV line. Also, the 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime serves as a further extension of the company’s hybrid platforms.

However, before striking out for your local Toyota dealership, what should you, as the consumer, know about the all-new RAV4 Prime? And what does this reimagination of the standard RAV4 offer to the SUV’s overall driving experience? Let’s take a look.

2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime At a Glance

Toyota touts the RAV4 Prime as being their quickest to date, offering a maximum output of 300 horsepower. The RAV4 Prime, according to Toyota, can complete a zero to 60 mph pull in just shy of six seconds. Also standard is Toyota’s Electronic On-Demand AWD; however, the capabilities do not end with speed and agility.

According to Toyota, the plug-in RAV4 Prime can travel about 42 miles on a single battery charge and is capable of achieving a manufacturer estimated 94 combined MPGe.

2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime. Photo: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.

SE Standard Features

The SE seeks to provide consumers with a sporty yet classy driving experience. Exterior features include 18-inch painted and machined alloy wheels, piano black exterior accents, a custom grille, and a front lower spoiler. A power back door is also included for convenience when loading cargo.

The vehicle’s list of standard interior features is quite extensive and should be well received by most consumers. The Rav4 Prime’s cabin has heated front seats, with the driver seat featuring eight-way power and additional lumbar support.

Also included in all SE vehicles is a seven-inch multi-information display, in addition to a prominent, eight-inch touchscreen audio interface. Audio connectivity options include Amazon Alexa, as well as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. You can also charge your device with the 3 kW onboard charger.

The available Weather & Moonroof Package ($1,665) adds a heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, and rain-sensing windshield wipers with de-icer function.

Starting MSRP for the 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime SE is $38,100.

Photo: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.

XSE Standard Features

The XSE builds upon the sporty influence and tech features found in the SE above. All XSE models have an available two-tone exterior paint scheme that pairs a black roof with select base colors. For the RAV4 Prime’s inaugural year, Supersonic Red will be added to the color palette and will be available with the black roof.

All XSE models come standard with several interior amenities, embodying both comfort and functionality. The presence of ambient interior lighting, SofTex-trimmed seat surfaces, and a moonroof provide consumers with a sense of luxury. Meanwhile, such functional features as paddle shifters and an auto-dimming rearview mirror complement the overall driving experience.

Also standard is Toyota’s interactive Audio Plus system, which employs a nine-inch touchscreen interface, and a JBL speaker package.

Starting MSRP for the 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime XSE is $41,425.

XSE Available Options

Weather Package ($815) Heated Steering Wheel Heated Rear Outboard Seats Rain Sensing Wipers w/Wiper De-Icer

Weather and Audio Package ($2,435) Weather package plus: JBL Premium Audio Dynamic Navigation with 3 year trial Destination Assist with 1 year trial

Weather with Audio and Premium Package ($5,760) Weather and Audio package plus: AC (6.6kW) Enhanced Charger Digital Rearview Mirror 120V/1500W AC power outlet in cargo area Panoramic Moonroof Kick-Type Power Back Door SofTex®-trimmed seats with sporty red accents and stitching Bird’s Eye View Camera 4-way power adjustable front passenger seat with seatback pocket Smart Key System on all doors Perforated Heated & Ventilated Front Seats Parking Assist with Automatic Braking Adaptive Front Headlight System Head-Up Display



Photo: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.

Safety Comes Standard

Toyota has never shied away from placing vehicle safety on a pedestal. This remains true for the RAV4 Prime, as Toyota Safety Sense is offered as standard operating equipment. This package includes such features as Pre-Collision Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, and Lane Tracing Assist.

Related: On the road with the 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid.

A Worthy Adaptation?

Though only time will tell, it seems highly probable consumers will find favor with the new RAV4 Prime. With a list of user-friendly amenities and some notable performance upgrades, there is a lot to love about the RAV4 Prime. Upon its summer 2020 release, it seems the RAV4 Prime is poised to join Toyota’s ever-growing list of highly practical hybrid vehicles.

Josh Boyd is an ASE Certified technician with over a decade of experience in automotive repair. When not under the hood, he can be found in the woods or on the water, pursuing his other passions of hunting and fishing.

2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime Gallery

Photos & Source: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.