2020 Land Rover Defender: First Shipments Headed to The USA

Deliveries of the 2020 Land Rover Defender 110 are underway to retailers and customers in the United States. Every U.S. retailer is due to receive an initial supply of vehicles. Land Rover says dealerships will begin contacting customers who want to see the new Defender and will work with current social distancing guidelines.

“In the coming months, we will ramp up availability as global circumstances allow,” said Joe Eberhardt, Jaguar Land Rover North America President and CEO. “We want to thank all those customers, enthusiasts, retailers, employees, and logistics partners for their enthusiasm and commitment to making this a reality.”

Warm & Welcome Return

The 2020 Land Rover Defender and its return to the U.S. are exciting for the storied marque’s fans. The Defender was last available in the United States in 1997. Rugged and capable, the Defender attracted the attention of designer and famous car collector Ralph Lauren. While every Defender then was white, Lauren used his clout to have Land Rover paint his black.

“After too long of an absence, the Land Rover Defender is once again here in the U.S.,” Eberhardt added. “The automotive landscape is certainly brighter with the new Defender in our showrooms, driveways, and roads.”

Despite the arrival of the 2020 Defender, demand for classic models is still at an all-time high. With a limited supply and continued demand, collectors often look overseas and will have something shipped. If you are thinking about importing a classic Defender, this free guide will help answer some of the questions you may have.

2020 Land Rover Defender. Photo: Jaguar Land Rover.

2020 Land Rover Defender: Engine Options

The 2020 Defender comes in two flavors: P300 and P400. Under the hood of the P300 is a 2.0-liter turbo with 296 horsepower and 295 lb-ft. of torque. By contrast, the P400 comes with a 3.0-liter inline-six with a mild hybrid system. Along with a turbo and supercharger, the 3.0-liter plant delivers 395 horsepower and 406 lb-ft. of torque.

An all-aluminum D7x architecture supports the Defender 90 and 110. Land Rover says the new platform is their stiffest to date and three times more rigid than traditional body-on-frame designs. The D7x architecture houses the Defender’s independent suspension, twin-speed transfer box, and permanent 4×4 system. The Configurable Terrain Response feature further enhances off-road capability.

On the inside, drivers will find Land Rover’s new Pivi Pro3 infotainment system. The 10-inch touchscreen houses Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and supports over-the-air updates.

Additional Accessories & Pricing

Owners can customize their Defender via four Accessory Packs: Explorer, Adventure, Country, and Urban. Another 170 individual accessories are available à la carte.

The 2020 Land Rover Defender 110 starts at $49,900.

