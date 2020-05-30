2021 BMW 5 Series: Free Ultimate Reference Guide to This Swoon-Worthy Machine

This guide provides a complete overview of the 2021 BMW 5 Series. We go through the updates and changes, take a peek under the hood, and provide a comprehensive list of the standard and available features and packages.

The 2021 BMW 5 Series has kicked down the double doors and is now standing on the tables before us. (Sorry I was listening to John Mayer earlier). Anyway, the new 5 Series is easily the belle of the ball with updated styling, enhanced aerodynamics, and a new 48-volt mild hybrid system for good measure.

Here are all the deets on the 2021 BWM 5 Series. Let’s take it from the top.

2021 BMW 5 Series Lineup

The new 5 Series lineup includes the 530i and 530i xDrive Sedans, 530e and 530e xDrive PHEV Sedans, 540i and 540i xDrive Sedans, and the M550i xDrive Sedan. If you are new to the BMW world, or just learning about the German manufacturer, xDrive means all-wheel drive (we explain more how it works farther down).

What Does The 2021 BMW 5 Series Cost?

2021 BMW 5 Series

Starting MSRP Model & Drivetrain MSRP w/ Destination ($995) 530i Sedan $55,195 530i xDrive Sedan $57,495 530e Sedan $58,195 530e xDrive Sedan $60,495 540i Sedan $60,445 540i xDrive Sedan $62,745 M550i xDrive Sedan $77,795

Fresh New Threads

Naturally, the 2021 BMW 5 Series features the brand’s now-famous kidney grille. However, the grille is taller and wider, extending down more into the front bumper’s territory. Along with resculpted headlights, the vertical grille slats are more pronounced (BMW hints at how these slats help increase airflow).

Adaptive LED headlights, with two “L–shaped” daytime running lights on each side, reside in front. At the rear, the taillights have the same L-shape with black edging.

The M Sport Package receives new front and rear bumpers, larger front air intakes with mesh inserts, and a sleeker rear diffuser panel. At the top of the range, the M550i xDrive Sedan includes a new Aerodynamic kit from the M Sport Package. As an extra touch of spice, the side mirror caps receive a Cerium Grey finish.

The 2021 BMW 5 Series is 1.2 inches longer than the 2020 model, although many of the other dimensions remain unchanged. Photo: BMW of North America, LLC.

It’s What On The Inside That Counts

Live Cockpit Professional with iDrive 7 takes the 5 Series from sedan to spaceship. The 12.3-inch central touchscreen houses navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. The optional Intelligent Personal Assistant feature is a trip. Activated by a spoken prompt (like “Hey BMW”), the 5 Series can do things like roll down the windows or adjust the air conditioning when commanded.

Standard on all four-cylinder and six-cylinder models is a new Perforated SensaTec upholstery with contrast stitching. Dakota Leather is standard on the M550i xDrive and optional on the other models. Nappa Leather is optional on all 2021 BMW 5 Series cars (the Convenience Package adds heated seats).

An Anthracite Headliner is standard with an Anthracite Alcantara Headliner available for the M550i xDrive Sedan.

2021 BMW 5 Series interior layout. Photo: BMW of North America, LLC.

2021 BMW 5 Series: Chassis & Suspension

The new 5 Series cars employ a double-wishbone front and five-link rear suspension. BMW says the suspension works to prevent road irregularities from “disrupting the steering.” Enthusiasts will enjoy the M Sport Suspension, available as part of the optional M Sport Package. It includes specially tuned springs and shocks, plus a 10 mm (0.4 inches) drop in ride height.

The Dynamic Handling Package, optional on the 540i and 540i xDrive Sedans, is ultra-fancy. Electronically controlled shocks use adjustable valves to temper the damping force at each wheel individually, meaning the 540i probably rides like a magic carpet. Standard on the M550i xDrive is the Adaptive M Suspension, which is better tuned to handle the car at its limits.

M Sport Brakes with Blue Calipers and M logos (nice!) are available as an option on all 5 Series models and standard on the M550i xDrive Sedan. If blue ain’t your color (cue Keith Urban song), M Sport Brakes with Red calipers and M logos are also available.

2021 BMW 5 Series: Popping The Hood

BMW provides drivers with quite the buffet when it comes to engines. Four-, six- and eight-cylinder engines, each with BMW’s latest TwinPower turbocharging technology, are there for the picking. It is interesting to note how the 530i and 530e four-cylinder models, and the 540i six-cylinder use a single, twin-scroll turbocharger. By contrast, the V8 engine of the M550i xDrive Sedan uses two.

However, each engine, regardless of size, utilizes familiar BMW operating systems: High Precision fuel injection working at 350 bar (5,076 psi), VALVETRONIC fully variable valve timing, and double-VANOS variable camshaft timing.

2021 BMW 530i & 530i xDrive Sedans

Engine: 2.0-liter four-cylinder

2.0-liter four-cylinder Horsepower: 248

248 Torque Output: 258 lb-ft.

258 lb-ft. 0 to 60 mph: 5.9 seconds

5.9 seconds Top Speed: 130 (all-season tires) or 155 (performance tires)

2021 BMW 540i and 540i xDrive Sedans

Engine: 3.0-liter inline-six

3.0-liter inline-six Horsepower: 335

335 Torque Output: 332 lb-ft.

332 lb-ft. 0 to 60 mph: 4.9 seconds (4.6 for the 540i Drive)

4.9 seconds (4.6 for the 540i Drive) Top Speed: 130 (all-season tires) or 155 (performance tires).

M550i xDrive Sedan

Engine: 4.4-liter V8

4.4-liter V8 Horsepower: 523

523 Torque Output: 553 lb-ft.

553 lb-ft. 0 to 60 mph: 3.6 seconds

3.6 seconds Top Speed: 130 (all-season tires) or 155 (performance tires)

The 2021 BMW 530e uses an exterior speaker system to generate a sound so pedestrians can hear the car in electric-only mode at lower speeds. Photo: BMW of North America, LLC.

530e & 530e xDrive Sedans: How They Work

The 2021 BMW 530e and 530e xDrive Sedans combine a 2.0-liter gasoline engine (181 horsepower) and an electric drive unit (107 horsepower). The combined output of 288 horsepower is an increase of 40 versus prior 530e models. Total torque output is 310 lb-ft.

Here’s a fun tidbit: set the Driving Control switch and transmission to SPORT and it activates a new XtraBoost feature. Press the throttle and the horsepower fairy gives you another 40 ponies for up to 10 seconds. It’s like the mushroom in Mario Kart.

530e & 530e xDrive Sedans

Engine: 2.0-liter gasoline

2.0-liter gasoline More Engine: 107 horsepower electric drive unit

107 horsepower electric drive unit Even More Engine: high-voltage 34 Ah / 12 kWh gross (9.09 kWh net) lithium-ion battery

high-voltage 34 Ah / 12 kWh gross (9.09 kWh net) lithium-ion battery Combined Horsepower: 288

288 Even More Horsepower: Another 40 via XtraBoost

Another 40 via XtraBoost Combined Torque Output: 310 lb-ft.

310 lb-ft. 0 to 60 mph: 5.7 seconds (with XtraBoost)

5.7 seconds (with XtraBoost) Top Speed: 130 (all-season tires) or 146 (performance tires)

Transmission Tech: Inside The Steptronic

BMW’s eight-speed Steptronic automatic receives a new hydraulic control system to increase efficiency and response. New torsion dampers reduce rotational irregularities within the powertrain for more seamless shifting. An integral twin-damper system isolates vibrations and minimizes the degree of slip at the torque converter lock-up clutch.

The Steptronic Sport transmission, standard in the M550i xDrive Sedan, includes a Launch Control function.

Beyond the mechanical components, the Steptronic automatic can adapt its shift strategy. BMW engineered the transmission and navigation to work in tandem while moving. The transmission uses data from the navigation system to shift according to the road conditions, thereby avoiding unnecessary shifts. Supplemental data is pulled from the Active Cruise Control system’s radar sensor.

Is The 2021 BMW 5 Series All-Wheel Drive?

Yes indeed! As mentioned above, if you want an all-wheel drive 5 Series, look for one that has “xDrive.” Absent of xDrive, all 2021 BMW 5 Series cars are real-wheel drive (minus the M550i xDrive Sedan). While xDrive does have a rear-bias in power distribution, it can transfer that power around the car for more traction and stability when necessary.

In these situations, the electronically controlled multi-plate clutch in the transfer case “hooks up” with the Dynamic Stability Control system. Power distribution is regulated and adjusted in a fraction of a second, so the 5 Series can respond to changing road conditions. BMW says xDrive’s inherent design prevents oversteer and understeer.

The M550i xDrive Sedan uses an exclusive rear M Sport differential. This electronically controlled rear differential lock improves traction by determining different grip levels for the left and right rear wheels. The M Sport differential will prevent any wheel with less than desirable traction from spinning.

A mild hybrid system with a 480-volt starter-generator increases the performance and efficiency of the 2021 BMW 5 Series. Photo: BMW of North America, LLC.

Benefits of The 48-Volt Mild Hybrid System

The 540i and 540i xDrive Sedans use a new mild-hybrid system with a 48-volt starter-generator. Among the 2021 BMW 5 Series family, only these two use the system as they have the inline-six. Under acceleration, the system serves up an extra 11 horsepower, but its functionality goes beyond speed.

The 48-volt starter-generator and a second battery help facilitate regenerative braking, which increases efficiency. When the accelerator is relaxed, the generator transforms kinetic energy into electricity for the 48-volt battery. This otherwise wasted energy can now power the lights, steering, windows, ventilation, audio system, and seats.

When Will The 2021 BMW 5 Series Arrive?

BMW dealers are accepting orders now with the first deliveries set for July. We cannot wait to see the new 5 Series in the wild!

Below the gallery of photos is an extensive list of how the 2021 BMW 5 Series is equipped. The list includes available colors, standard and optional features, and what comes in each individual package.

Carl Anthony is Managing Editor of Automoblog and a member of the Midwest Automotive Media Association and the Society of Automotive Historians. He serves on the board of directors for the Ally Jolie Baldwin Foundation, is a past president of Detroit Working Writers, and a loyal Detroit Lions fan.

2021 BMW 5 Series Gallery

2021 BMW 5 Series Ordering & Package Guide

Exterior Colors

Bluestone Metallic

Carbon Black Metallic

Mineral White Metallic

Dark Graphite Metallic

Black Sapphire Metallic

Alpine White (standard)

Bernina Grey Amber Effect (new color)

Jet Black (standard, n/a on M550i xDrive)

Glacier Silver Metallic (n/a on M550i xDrive)

Phytonic Blue Metallic (new for 2021 5 Series)

Individual Aventurin Red Metallic (M550i xDrive only)

Individual Tanzanite II Blue Metallic (M550i xDrive only)

Standard Equipment

Standard equipment on all 2021 BMW 5 Series models includes:

Moonroof

Alarm system

Rearview camera

Anthracite headliner

Park distance control

Tire pressure monitor

Automatic high beams

Adaptive full LED lights

Connected Package Pro

Ambient interior lighting

Automatic climate control

Chrome Line exterior trim

Sport leather steering wheel

Comfort Access keyless entry

Universal garage-door opener

40/20/40 Split folding rear seat

Auto-dimming rear-view mirror

SiriusXM with 1 year All Access subscription

Power front Sport seats with lumbar support

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility

8-speed Sport Steptronic automatic transmission

Enhanced USB and Bluetooth Smartphone integration

WiFi Hotspot with complimentary 3-month or 3GB trial

18-inch W-spoke reflex silver wheels with all-season run-flat tires.

Live Cockpit Pro with iDrive 7 and 12.3” digital instrument and center displays

Active Protection Post-crash braking Fatigue and focus alert Automatic front seat belt tensioning Automatic closing of windows and moonroof

Active Driving Assistant Blind spot detection Rear cross-traffic alert Automatic high beams City collision mitigation Speed limit information Lane Departure warning Rear collision preparation Frontal collision and pedestrian warning



530e and 530e xDrive PHEV Sedans add:

XtraBoost Functionality

Acoustic Protection for pedestrians

M550i xDrive Sedan adds:

Rear spoiler

Power tailgate

M Steering wheel

M Aerodynamic kit

Remote Engine Start

SensaTec dashboard

Adaptive M Suspension

M Sport rear differential

Shadowline exterior trim

M Sport brakes with blue calipers

Multi-contour power front heated seats

Harman Kardon surround sound system

19-inch M Y-spoke bicolor Jet Black wheels with performance run-flat tires

Interior trim in Aluminum Rhombicle Smoke Grey with Pearl Chrome highlight trim

Packages & Optional Equipment

Optional Packages on all 2021 BMW 5 Series sedans include:



Convenience Package: (all models except M550i xDrive)

Power tailgate

Heated front seats or Heated front and rear seats

Remote engine start (not available on 530e and 530e xDrive)

Driving Assistance Plus Package: (all models)

Evasion Aid

Front Cross-Traffic Alert

Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go

Lane Keeping Assistant with side collision avoidance

Extended Traffic Jam Assist for limited access highways (Level 2)

Dynamic Handling Package: (540i and 540i xDrive only)

Adaptive Drive

Active Roll Stabilization

Dynamic Damper Control

Dynamic Handling Package: (M550i xDrive only)

Integral Active Steering

Active Roll Stabilization

Adaptive M Suspension Professional

Shadowline Package: (all models)

Individual Shadowline lights

Extended Shadowline exterior trim including Kidney Grille.

Luxury Seating Package: (except M550i xDrive)

Multi-Contour seats

Front ventilated seats

M Sport Package: (all models except M550i xDrive)

Aerodynamic kit

M Steering wheel

Variable sport steering

Shadowline exterior trim

M Sport Suspension or Dynamic Handling Package (n/a on 530e and 530e xDrive)

Choice of 19-inch m Y-spoke style 845M bicolor Jet Black wheels with either all-season runflat or performance run-flat tires or 20-inch Y-spoke style 846M bicolor Jet Black wheels with performance run-flat tires

Choice of Aluminum Rhombicle Smoke Grey interior trim with Pearl Chrome finisher or Fine-wood Ash Trunkwood open-pored trim with Pearl Chrome finisher or Fineline Ridge Wood Trim or Grey Poplar Wood Trim or Fineline Cove Matte Finish Wood Trim

Parking Assistance Package: (all 2021 BMW 5 Series cars)

Drive Recorder

Parking Assistant Plus

Active Park Distance Control

Surround View with 3D View

Premium Package: (all 2021 BMW 5 Series cars except M550i xDrive)

Power tailgate

Gesture Control

Head-Up Display

Remote Engine Start

Harman Kardon Surround sound system

Wireless charging for compatible mobile devices

Heated front seats or Heated front and rear seats

Premium Package: (M550i xDrive only)

Gesture Control

Head-Up Display

Wireless charging for compatible mobile devices

Executive Package: (all 2021 BMW 5 Series cars except M550i xDrive)

Power tailgate

Gesture Control

Head-Up Display

Ceramic Controls

Remote Engine Start

Harman Kardon Surround sound system

Wireless charging for compatible mobile devices

Power rear sunshade & rear side window shades

Heated front seats or Heated front and rear seats

Executive Package: (M550i xDrive only)

Gesture Control

Head-Up Display

Ceramic Controls

Wireless charging for compatible mobile devices

Power rear sunshade & rear side window shades

Individual Options for the 2021 BMW 5 Series:

18-inch Double-spoke style 844 orbit grey wheels with all-season run-flat tires

All models except M550i xDrive:

19-inch W-spoke style 663 bicolor wheels with all-season run-flat tires

All models except M550i xDrive:

19-inch V-spoke style 635 orbit grey wheels with all-season run-flat tires

All models except M550i xDrive:

19-inch W-spoke bicolor style 663 ferric grey wheels with performance run-flat tires

All models except M550i xDrive:

19-inch V-spoke style 635 wheels with performance run-flat tires

All models except M550i xDrive:

Grey Poplar Wood Trim

Front messaging seats (all models)

Heated steering wheel (all models)

Fineline Cove Matte Finish Wood Trim

Leather dashboard (M550i xDrive only)

Front ventilated seats (M550i xDrive only)

M Sport brakes with Red calipers (all models)

Individual Piano Black trim (M550i xDrive only)

Front and rear heated seats (M550i xDrive only)

SensaTec dashboard (all models except M550i xDrive)

Power rear sunshade and rear side window shades (all models)

Space saver spare tire (all models except 530e and 530e xDrive)

M Sport brakes with Blue calipers (all models except M550i xDrive)

Fine-wood Ash Trunkwood open-pored trim with Pearl Chrome finisher

Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System (M550i xDrive only)

Wheels & Tires

19″ M Y-spoke style 845M bicolor Jet Black wheels with all-season run-flat tires

19″ M Y-spoke style 845M bicolor Jet Black wheels with performance run-flat tires

20″ Y-spoke style 846M bicolor Jet Black with performance run-flat tires

20″ M Double-spoke style 668M wheels with perf. run-flat tires (M550i xDrive only)

20″ M Double-spoke style 668M wheels with Michelin Pilot Super Sport non run-flat tires (M550i xDrive only)

Photos & Source: BMW of North America, LLC.