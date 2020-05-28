MANHART Velar SV 600: Here Is a Sweet Video & a Gallery of Cool Photos!

Sometimes you just need a cool gallery of Range Rover photos to stare at! And the tuning experts from MANHART Performance have delivered with this blacked-out Range Rover Velar. This SVAutobiography Dynamic edition, after some sweet modifications, is now the MANHART Velar SV 600.

What Tweaks Did MANHART Make?

Under the hood of the Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic edition is a 5.0-liter V8. The supercharged plant cranks out 550 horsepower and 502 lb-ft. of torque. After MANHART Performance remapped the ECU, power output jumped to 600 horses! For good measure, they added a sport exhaust system with 200-cell HJS catalytic converters.

Chassis & Interior Modifications Optional

While the chassis and brakes remain unchanged, MANHART says they can tune and customize those to a buyer’s tastes. The rims measure 10.5×23 inches while the tires are 285/35 ZR23.

This is not the first time MANHART has taken a vehicle to the limit. The company is currently famous for cars like the MH8 800, the fastest BMW M8 Competition in the world, and the Supra GR 450.

MANHART Velar SV 600 Gallery