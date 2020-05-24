What You Get With a BMW Extended Warranty

A BMW extended warranty protects you from paying the full cost of covered repairs or replacements. It’s a service contract between you and the provider, whether that’s the BMW dealership or a third-party company.

Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

If you’re considering paying extra for BMW extended vehicle protection, you need to understand your options, what’s covered in your limited warranty, and the cost. We’ll show you what BMW offers and how a third-party provider can be a good choice for those looking for a flexible, affordable protection plan.

We looked into the best extended car warranty providers for new and used BMWs and found several companies we’d recommend. Compare quotes from a few providers to get the best coverage and cost.

Top Car Warranty Companies We reviewed the top extended warranty providers, and here are our top picks.

BMW Extended Warranty: What’s Covered, What’s Not

BMW of North America refers to its extended warranties as BMW Extended Service Contracts, which are part of the BMW Ultimate Protection Program. This protection is continued beyond what new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) BMW owners receive in their original warranty. At the most, you can continue your coverage for up to seven years or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first, from the in-service date.

BMW extended warranties from the dealership cover repairs and replacements due to defects in material or workmanship only – not breakdowns from normal wear and tear.

There are three different BMW extended warranty plans: Platinum, Gold, and Powertrain Plus.

True for all three plans: Replacements are made with 100-percent original BMW parts, and repairs are made at authorized BMW facilities by trained BMW technicians. Around-the-clock roadside assistance is also included.

Platinum

As the highest level available, this plan offers complete protection for these systems:

Engine

Steering

Electrical

Fuel system

Transmission

Cooling system

Brakes and ABS

Induction system

Infotainment system

Final drive assembly

Heat and air conditioning

Transfer case (all-wheel-drive only)

It also includes limited coverage for the car’s interior and exterior. This plan is available for owners of new, used, and CPO BMW vehicles.

Gold

The Gold plan protects the same systems as the Platinum plan with these changes:

The Electrical system has limited coverage.

The infotainment system isn’t covered.

It isn’t available for CPO vehicles.

Powertrain Plus

This plan for new and used BMWs focuses on protecting the powertrain and limits or excludes coverage on several other systems.

Complete Coverage Limited Coverage Exclusions Induction system

Transfer case (all-wheel-drive only) Engine

Fuel system

Transmission

Cooling system

Electrical system

Final drive assembly Steering

Brakes and ABS

Interior and exterior

Infotainment system

Heat and air conditioning

How Long Does The BMW Extended Warranty Last?

Once you select your coverage level, BMW also lets you pick the length of your term.

BMW vehicle owners can choose up to five, six, or seven years of coverage, and either 75,000 miles or 100,000 miles.

Remember, this is based on the in-service date, meaning coverage is an additional one to three years after your four-year limited warranty expires – not five to seven additional years.

What This Means for Used & CPO BMW Owners

Used car owners have the same extended BMW warranty options as those with new vehicles.

Those with CPO models are limited to the Platinum level plan – the most extensive and expensive option. Term options are different, too:

CPO Elite members can only be covered for one additional year after their four-year limited warranty expires.

after their four-year limited warranty expires. CPO members can be covered for two additional years .

. CPO Wrap and CPO Wrap Elite members have the option of up to three additional years of coverage.

When selecting your length of coverage, don’t forget CPO BMWs come with the remainder of the New Vehicle Limited Warranty plus one more year of original warranty coverage.

A BMW warranty covers almost all parts of a new vehicle, but that protection goes away once the warranty expires.

BMW New Vehicle Limited Warranty

When you purchase a new BMW, it comes with a limited warranty. This is different from the extended warranty because you’re not purchasing extra coverage under a new contract – it’s included with the vehicle.

Like most manufacturer car warranties, the BMW warranty covers the cost to repair or replace factory material or workmanship defects. Here’s a quick summary of the different warranties and how long each system is covered.

BMW Warranty Coverage Length New Vehicle Warranty 4 years/50,000 miles Rust Perforation Warranty 12 years/unlimited miles Federal Emissions Warranty All emissions related parts: 2 years/24,000 miles

Specific control devices: 8 years/80,000 miles California Emission Control Warranty All emission related parts: 3 years/50,000 miles

Specific control devices: 7 years/70,000 miles

TZEV vehicles: 15 years/150,000 miles

Between these warranties, your new 8 Series Gran Coupe or M2 CS is basically entirely covered. The New Vehicle Warranty is bumper-to-bumper coverage with just a short list of exceptions.

If you plan to keep your BMW longer than the first four years, it’s certainly worth considering an extended warranty if you don’t want to keep up with repair costs on your own.

BMW Extended Warranty Cost 2020

If you’re considering BMW extended warranty coverage, the main question you may be asking is whether it’s worth the cost.

From what we found in our research, BMW Extended Service Contracts are on the expensive side. Expect to pay between $1,000 and $8,000 for a BMW extended warranty.

We found a BMW M4 owner that was quoted $6,500 for a five-year/100,000-mile Platinum Plan. Others were given similar prices.

To find a comparison, we used Cadillac’s Platinum Protection Plan’s pricing tool. A five-year/60,000-mile contract for a 2016 Cadillac ATS no longer under warranty would be $3,750.60. As you would expect, the price increased for older models with more mileage.

Now, think about what it normally costs to maintain and repair a BMW. YourMechanic called BMW the most expensive car to maintain, estimating 10 years of maintenance to cost $17,800.

Data from RepairPal shows BMW owners can expect to pay an average of $968 on repairs each year. In its study, the average annual repair cost across all brands was $652.

Let’s break down some common BMW repair and replacement costs based on RepairPal data:

Model Repair Cost BMW 325i Valve cover gasket replacement to fix an oil leak $298 to $371 BMW 128i Brake booster replacement $634 to $986 BMW 228i xDrive Heater core replacement $1,232 to $1,713 BMW 335i Fuel pump replacement $2,290 to $3,937

If these issues are caused by factory defects and your car is in its first four years, your BMW warranty should cover the costs. Anything beyond that is your responsibility. If that keeps you up at night, an extended warranty might offer some peace of mind.

BMW Extended Warranty Reviews

A BMW Extended Service Contract is not your only option for extended coverage. Many people don’t realize what a third-party provider can offer in terms of affordability and flexibility.

Consider the pros and cons of a BMW extended warranty from the dealership compared to a third-party provider.

BMW Extended Warranty Pros: BMW Extended Warranty Cons: Everything is true BMW – the technicians are BMW-trained and all parts are 100 percent original BMW. The dealership’s extended warranty limits you to its specified repair facilities and locations. If you want to sell your BMW, having an extended warranty could be a good way to attract buyers and increase the selling price. The BMW plans we found were expensive. Unless you’re able to negotiate the price down at the dealership, it’s likely you’ll end up paying more for an extended warranty than you would with a third-party provider. Extended warranties provide peace of mind. You won’t have to fully pay for a pricey repair or replacement. The dealership only covers your BMW up through its first seven years or 100,000 miles. A third-party provider plan can last well beyond that. You can also purchase a maintenance plan to cover wear and tear items. The BMW dealership limits you to three plans, not leaving a lot of room for customization.

What to Expect from a Third-Party Extended Warranty Company

When you start shopping for a third-party provider, it’s easy to get lost in all the options. Our team did much of the work for you and narrowed down our research to the best six extended warranty companies. Based on coverage options, cost, reputation, and other factors, these are our top three options:

Top Car Warranty Companies We reviewed the top extended warranty providers, and here are our top picks.

Overall, we think these companies give you more coverage options and lower prices to protect your BMW.

For example, CARCHEX and Endurance each have five coverage levels compared to BMW’s three. CarShield has four “traditional” extended warranty plans, plus one plan specifically for high-tech components. Most plans have customization options, so you can fit your coverage to your car.

In terms of cost, we think you’ll save money by going with a third-party provider. A five-year/100,000-mile plan from CARCHEX for a standard car is under $4,000. The price may increase since BMWs are more expensive, but that’s still under what BMW offers.

Two other important benefits:

You can choose to go to the dealership and use its technicians, but it’s not required. If you’ve got a good thing going with a local mechanic, nothing is stopping you from using them.

You won’t miss out on benefits like roadside assistance when you choose a third-party provider. Most providers include service like towing, gas delivery, and jump-starts, as well as rental car and trip interruption reimbursements.

To find the best BMW extended warranty for your vehicle and budget, we recommend getting quotes from at least three providers.

To find the best BMW extended warranty, shop around and compare quotes between providers.

FAQ: BMW Warranties

Can you transfer your BMW warranty?

The BMW warranty for new and CPO vehicles is transferable. There may be a $200 transfer fee for Certified BMWs, though.

BMW’s extended warranty is also transferable, but there may be few limitations.

Does BMW have a maintenance plan?

BMW offers maintenance plans to cover wear and tear items. There are two options based on whether your BMW is a 2017 or earlier model.

2017 and newer models are covered under BMW Ultimate Care, which lasts for three years or 36,000 miles, whichever comes first. This comes with new or leased BMWs.

are covered under BMW Ultimate Care, which lasts for three years or 36,000 miles, whichever comes first. This comes with new or leased BMWs. 2015 and 2016 BMW vehicles sold or leased by an authorized BMW center on or after July 1, 2014 are covered under the BMW Maintenance Program for four years or 50,000 miles, whichever comes first.

These BMW maintenance plans aren’t transferable.

Does BMW have other protection plans?

In its Ultimate Protection Program, BMW offers additional protection plans that can be purchased with an extended warranty. Some of these plans include:

Paintless dent repair to fix dings and small dents.

to fix dings and small dents. Tire and wheel protection in the case of damage from blowouts, potholes, glass, metal, debris, and other items.

in the case of damage from blowouts, potholes, glass, metal, debris, and other items. Key protection to provide lock-out assistance and reimbursement when your keys are stolen, damaged, or lost.

to provide lock-out assistance and reimbursement when your keys are stolen, damaged, or lost. Windshield protection in the case that rocks, debris, or other items chip or crack the glass and require a repair.

Can I extend my BWP CPO warranty?

Yes, you can extend your BMW CPO warranty, but those with new and used vehicles have more options.

Can I buy a BMW warranty for a used car?

While you can’t buy the original factory warranty, you may be able to find a used car still under warranty. However, you can buy a BMW extended warranty for a used car, whether from the dealership or a third-party provider.

How long is a BMW warranty?

The factory BMW warranty lasts four years/100,000 miles, whichever comes first. The longest you can be protected by BMW is seven years/100,000 miles from the in-service date. This would include the four-year limited warranty coverage plus three years of extended coverage.

Can you get a BMW extended warranty over 100k miles?

Yes, but not from the dealership. Many third-party providers offer extended coverage for BMWs with over 100,000 miles.