2020 Lexus LX 570 Three-Row Review: By The Book Luxury SUV

Families shopping for a large luxury SUV with lots of room, yet rugged enough for roads that would leave other vehicles stranded, should put the 2020 Lexus LX 570 on their list. It comes with enough torque to pull your boat from a muddy spot near the barn to the lake for the weekend. All in the comfort Lexus vehicles are typically known for.

The LX 570 offers a rare combination of size, luxury, and off-road ability and you have the option of two or three rows of seating. This week, we drove the 2020 Lexus LX 570 Three-Row. Here is how everything went during our drive.

Lexus LX 570: What’s New For 2020?

The 2020 Lexus LX 570 remains largely unchanged but offers a new sport exterior and interior trim package. Our favorite part about this package is the semi-aniline, leather-trimmed seats. It should be noted, however, this sport package is only available for the three-row model. Other changes include the cooled center-console box, which is now a standalone option.

20-inch wheels are standard for the LX 570, although 21-inch wheels are available. Our test vehicle came with 21-inch, 10-spoke alloy wheels which ran an additional $745.

As for seating, the two-row model can seat five while the three-row variant can accommodate eight passengers.

Standard Equipment: Performance & Safety

Our 2020 Lexus LX 570 Three-Row ($91,380 base price) came standard with LED intelligent high-beam headlights, a 12.3-inch navigation screen, four-zone climate control, 14-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, and a 12-way power front passenger seat.

Underneath, the LX 570 gets a locking, limited-slip center differential, plus an adaptive variable suspension for a cushioned ride. The multi-terrain system consists of five modes: Rock, Rock and Dirt, Mogul, Loose Rock, and Mud and Sand.

The 2020 Lexus LX 570 comes with a range of cameras and sensors to power its suite of advanced safety equipment. Lexus Safety System+ is standard on every LX 570. The package includes forward-collision warning, pedestrian detection, radar cruise control, and lane departure alert.

Optional Features: Comfort & Surround Sound

The optional Luxury package ($1,190) upgrades the interior to premium leather. A heated steering wheel, four-zone climate control, and projector door lamps are also part of the package. It adds heated and cooled seats to the first and second rows as well.

This LX 570 tester also came with a Mark Levinson Reference Surround Sound system ($2,350) with 19 speakers. A dual-screen, rear-seat entertainment system ($2,005), a heads-up display ($900), and a heated walnut steering wheel rounded out the list of options.

What Does The 2020 Lexus LX 570 Cost?

Total MSRP, including destination, for our test vehicle: $101,248. By comparison, the 2020 Lexus LX 570 starts at $86,480 for the two-row model and $91,480 for the three-row.

Interior Highlights: Comfortable & Spacious

If you want roomy and comfortable, the LX 570 cabin will not disappoint. The fit and finish is up to the high standards you would expect in a luxury SUV at this price point. The front seats are plush with the sport package and offer enough adjustments for any family member. We settled in this week and used the heated seats and steering wheel liberally as spring comes late in the Colorado Rockies (we even had a wet snowstorm).

There’s plenty of room for an active family to enjoy the creature comforts, with large door openings, handholds, and wide running boards to help kids climb in and out. This LX 570 came with the rear-seat entertainment system so the kids won’t be bugging you on those long trips to grandma’s house.

The third row is good for transporting kids but adults won’t be comfortable. The split tailgate design is handy for groceries, but it can make accessing cargo difficult if you are loading bigger items. With the three-row model, there is 16.3 cubic feet of cargo space behind the third row. Drop all seats down in the three-row model and it opens up to 81.3 cubic feet of space.

Interior Highlights: One Hassle We Don’t Like

We continue to have issues with the Lexus Remote Touch interface, which uses a small mouse on the console to adjust the audio, navigation, and climate control. Some features are helpful, like being able to adjust the rear climate from up front, but overall, the infotainment system is not user-friendly.

Engine & Powertrain

The 2020 Lexus LX 570 is powered by a 5.7-liter V8 producing 383 horsepower and 403 lb-ft. of torque. It comes mated to an eight-speed automatic with full-time four-wheel drive (AWD). Other standard powertrain features include crawl control, hill-start assist, and the aforementioned multi-terrain select system for low-speed and regular off-road use.

When properly equipped, the 2020 Lexus LX 570 can tow 7,000 lbs.

Gas Mileage of the 2020 Lexus LX 570

EPA fuel economy ratings come in at 12/16 city/highway and 14 combined mpg. When compared to other similar vehicles, the LX 570 is really off the mark in terms of fuel economy.

How Does The LX 570 Drive?

If you need power, the Lexus LX 570 and its 5.7-liter V8 will deliver. We drove the big SUV in the mountains of Colorado where it takes extra “oomph” to get a vehicle like this moving. The ample torque in the V8 is ideal for hauling people and outdoor gear, or for towing a boat or other recreational vehicles. Watching the fuel gauge is a little depressing, especially when loaded with people and cargo.

Inside, the cabin is quiet and insulates you from the noisy world outside. While there is little road and wind noise, in terms of the ride, it’s probably in the eye of the beholder. The ride is smooth and almost too cushy for our tastes in Comfort mode. The Sport and Sport+ settings offset this somewhat, but then you’ve got a ride that might be too firm. Finding a balance seemed to be a challenge at times.

Conclusion: Solid Overall

If you need a third row but want a luxury SUV, the Lexus LX 570 is an overall good choice. It’s quiet inside and its off-road abilities make it a competent vehicle for those living in colder climates. If you like to get away for the weekend and tow a boat for those occasions, the 2020 LX 570 will do that and give you a little extra comfort along the way.

