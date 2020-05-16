New Chevy Tahoe Police Pursuit Vehicle Reports for Duty

2021 Chevy Tahoe Police Pursuit Vehicle includes new performance modifications.

The GM Law Enforcement Product Council assisted in the design and development.

did you know GM organized an official Law Enforcement Product Council 20 years ago to learn from officers how they can effectively perform their duties behind the wheel. The council is comprised of ranking law enforcement officers and civilian fleet managers.

For over 20 years, Chevy has met the needs of law enforcement agencies worldwide, offering purpose-specific Tahoe models for use as patrol vehicles. The first pursuit-ready Tahoe arrived in 1997, and an untold number of these factory cruisers have been put into service since.

“Tahoe is the most aspirational vehicle in the law enforcement industry,” said Ed Peper, U.S. Vice President, GM Fleet. “By listening to the needs of officers from around the country, we have built the best Tahoe ever.”

Chevy continues this collaboration with law enforcement for 2021, with the introduction of two new packages. The Police Pursuit Vehicle (PPV) package handles the rigors of high demand driving (but takes comfort into account), while the Special Service Vehicle (SSV) package can face harsher off-road and towing conditions.

Tahoe Police Pursuit Vehicle Upgrades

Both packages come with a 10-speed automatic and 5.3L V8 engine, with the PPV model utilizing LT4 series, high-performance rocker covers. Additionally, application-specific, heavy-duty cooling systems are installed on all PPV models from the factory. These enhanced cooling and crank-case ventilation capabilities will bolster engine performance, and allow PPV models to meet the high-stress demands they will see in the line of duty.

These specialty Tahoes are equipped Firestone Firehawk Pursuit tires, tested by Chevy on multiple race tracks during their design phase. As a result, the stopping distance was cut by 11 feet (62 mph to zero). All PPV models come with six-piston Brembo calipers too.

Other enhancements to the PPV models include the performance suspension, 140 mph speedometer, limited-slip differential, and lower ride height.

2021 Chevy Tahoe Police Pursuit Vehicle. Photo: Chevrolet.

The Daily Grind: Special Accommodations

The Chevy Tahoe Police Pursuit Vehicle also features several functional design characteristics that have been included to assist the officers who operate them daily. Many of these features center around the spatial requirements needed for occupant and cargo transport.

The new police-specific Tahoe offers 70.3 cubic-feet of cargo space behind the second-row seats and 13 percent wider rear door openings for easier passenger access and cargo loading. The Tahoe’s front seat is also designed to accommodate an officer’s utility belt.

These Tahoes offer several convenient features to assist an officer in his or her daily duties: 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot, Standard HD Rear Vision Camera, and Rear Park Assist, for example.

2021 Chevy Tahoe Police Pursuit Vehicle interior layout. Photo: Chevrolet.

Ready For Upfitting

Law enforcement models feature 25 electrical circuits shared between the vehicle’s cockpit and cargo area. The presence of these circuits allows aftermarket accessories to be installed quickly, without the need for significant panel removal. All of the steering wheel buttons can also be repurposed to operate aftermarket accessories. This allows officers access to such systems, without removing their hands from the wheel.

A 760-watt auxiliary battery powers the cruiser’s video systems, department radios, mobile data terminals, and emergency lighting then the engine is off. This reduces idle time, minimizing fuel consumption along the way.

Manufacturing & Availability

After two decades, Chevy’s dedication to providing law enforcement officials with the most durable and practical patrol cars on the road is still running strong. This continued legacy is one that greatly benefits officers and the communities they serve.

The 2021 Tahoe Police Pursuit Vehicle and the Special Service Vehicle will be assembled at General Motors’ Arlington Assembly in Texas. Both will be available early next year.

Josh Boyd is an ASE Certified technician with over a decade of experience in automotive repair. When not under the hood, he can be found in the woods or on the water, pursuing his other passions of hunting and fishing.

Photos & Source: Chevrolet.