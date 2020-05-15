Lamborghini Huracán EVO RWD Spyder: Long Name for a Quick Car!

The Lamborghini Huracán EVO RWD Spyder is due this summer.

Lamborghini just rolled out its new Huracán EVO Rear-Wheel Drive Spyder. As the name implies, open-air driving is the name of the game here. There’s tons of power and torque, along with rear-wheel drive. Lambo hopes this will all add up to a fun-to-drive experience through mechanical means with the top down.

Lamborghini Huracán EVO RWD Spyder: Engine & Powertrain Details

Yes, the complete name of the latest beast from Sant’Agata Bolognese is the Lamborghini Huracán EVO Rear-Wheel Drive Spyder. Yes, it’s a mouthful, but it is, sadly, also accurate, since there are many different Huracáns out there. All of that will be (quickly) left by the wayside thanks to the naturally-aspirated V10 powerplant that cranks out 610 horsepower and 410 lb-ft. of torque. Yes, that’s the same as the coupé version, but it always seems like more when your skull is hanging out in the breeze.

Acceleration? Zero to 62 mph in 3. 5 seconds. Top speed? 201 big ones.

The V10, complete with dry sump lubrication, is mated to a seven-speed LDF dual-clutch transmission.

Lamborghini Huracán EVO RWD Spyder. Photo: Automobili Lamborghini.

Drive Modes & Chassis Design

Lamborghini says the Huracán EVO RWD Spyder is specially engineered as an “instinctive driver’s car.” That’s a nice way of saying that, even though there are electronic nannies on board, Lambo has paired those back as far as they can. It sounds like a good move to me. They have specially tuned the P-TCS traction control system for adrenalin-producing performance in all conditions, even if you are a bit out of shape.

As with other Lamborghinis, the Huracán EVO RWD Spyder has the ANIMA button on the steering wheel. STRADA mode provides additional stability in all conditions and reduces rear-wheel slip by managing torque on low-adhesion surfaces. SPORT mode, by contrast, is more fun as it allows the rear wheels to slide and skate during acceleration. CORSA mode optimizes everything for exiting corners on the track.

All these modes are hosted by the Spyder’s aluminum and thermoplastic resin body and a hybrid chassis of aluminum and carbon fiber. Dry weight is 3,326 lbs. (not bad), the power-to-weight ratio is 5.44 lbs./hp (very not bad!), although the front/rear weight distribution specs out as 40/60. Yes, that’ll be tail heavy for a lot of people, but it also makes for a lot of fun I bet in this real-wheel drive configuration.

Ventilated and cross-drilled steel brakes are fitted to 19-inch Kari rims with specially-developed Pirelli P Zero tires. Carbon-ceramic brakes and 20-inch wheels are optional. The hydraulic dual-circuit brake system, with a vacuum brake servo unit, features eight-piston aluminum calipers (front) and four-piston aluminum calipers (rear). Photo: Automobili Lamborghini.

Subtle Differences & Personalized Features

That soft-top roof stows in 17 seconds under a rear lid. As a bit of flash, you can drop the top even while driving up to 31 mph. Apart from the stowable top, only minor details separate the Spyder from its stablemates. The front and rear are tweaked slightly with a different front splitter and vertical fins, while this particular diffuser is unique to the Huracán EVO RWD Spyder.

The new RWD Spyder is not all engine and track performance, though. There’s an 8.4-inch HMI touchscreen in the center console that controls the cool connectivity features like internet access and Apple CarPlay. If there’s nothing in the stock offerings as far as colors are concerned, Lamborghini’s Ad Personam program will allow you to personalize the car to your tastes.

The Lamborghini Huracán EVO RWD Spyder will be in showrooms this summer at the rather heady starting price of $229,428.

Lamborghini Huracán EVO RWD Spyder Gallery

Photos & Source: Automobili Lamborghini.