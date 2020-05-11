Toyota Donates Sienna Minivans To Michigan Relief Organizations During COVID-19



ANN ARBOR, Mich. (May 11, 2020) – As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact lives across Washtenaw County, local organizations are being challenged to meet an increasing set of critical community needs. To help accelerate these efforts, Toyota Motor North America is donating four Sienna vans and funds to nonprofits that are serving the area’s most vulnerable community members, including veterans, people with disabilities, and homebound seniors.

“It has always been important to Toyota to give back in the communities where we live and work, and as we navigate the unprecedented challenges of COVID-19, that commitment has never been clearer,” said Shinichi Yasui, Executive Vice President, Toyota Motor North America, Research and Development. “We hope that these Toyota Siennas, which were designed, developed and engineered right here in Washtenaw County, will allow theseorganizations to helpour community achieve personal, social and economic mobility.”

Local Organizations Toyota Is Helping

All the organizations that will receive funds and Toyota Siennas are experiencing significant increases in the need for their services because of COVID-19:

Ypsilanti Meals on Wheels (YMOW) provides nutritious meals to the homebound elderly, ill, and disabled in eastern Washtenaw County. In response to increased community needs, the organization has broadened its offering to include delivery of cleaning supplies and other non-food essentials, and weekly calls to ensure wellness and fight isolation. YMOW will use its Toyota Sienna and a $25,000 grant to support these expanded services and increasing demand.

Michigan Ability Partners works with veterans and people who have disabilities in support of their self-directed transformation to self-sufficiency. The organization will use their Toyota Sienna and a $5,000 grant to help community members receive grocery deliveries and get to important appointments.

Related: Honda donates Odyssey minivans for mobile COVID-19 testing in Detroit.

SOS Community Services (SOS) works to prevent and end family homelessness in Washtenaw County. SOS will use its new vehicle and a $10,000 grant to transport homeless and low-income families to appointments, deliver essential resources, and address newly encountered critical needs arising from COVID-19.

Saline Social Services supports struggling families in the Saline and its nearby rural areas by providing extra aid, tools, and resources to help them improve their lives. The organization will use its Sienna and a $5,000 grant to provide grocery pick-up and delivery for homebound seniors and families with transportation challenges.

Ypsilanti Meals On Wheels client Jerry thanks his volunteer driver for the meals. The Toyota Sienna minivan is being used to support an additional route in the Ypsilanti, Michigan area.

Ongoing Effort

This donation builds on other support from Toyota to aid the COVID-19 relief efforts in Washtenaw County, including a recent donation of $50,000 to The United Way Washtenaw County Relief Fund. Team members in Washtenaw County at their Toyota Research & Development facilities continue producing face shields for use in hospitals throughout Michigan.

Photos & Source: Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.