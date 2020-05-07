Flash Sale: 5 Handy Items From the Automotive Bargain Bin! (Today Only)

Here are your Top 5 Automotive Bargain Bin deals for today, May 17th, 2020. On the list today are a couple of items that bring your car back to life. There is also a set of heavy-duty lights if you plan on hitting the trails.

All deals mentioned below are through Woot and good for today only (5-7-2020).

#1: EezTire Real Time TPMS

Great for older SUVs and trucks without a modern tire pressure monitoring system. The EezTire Real Time/24×7 TPMS device lets drivers monitor the pressure and temperature of their tires, be it on an RV, trailer, or tow vehicle. The monitor is easy to install and has a larger LCD screen with a rechargeable battery. This EezTire system is no slouch as it can handle up to 26 wheels and up to 210 psi if needed!

Take advantage of this Flash Sale deal now through Woot for $199. After today, it inflates back up to $319 on Amazon.

#2: CarAIDE 18-in-1 12V/1000A Jump Starter

This CarAIDE Multi-Tool is an all-in-one gadget that does just about everything but make onion rings. This CarAIDE Multi-Tool will easily jump-start your car without jumper cables or a second vehicle, a bonus in a crowded parking lot during the winter. It can also charge your phone and laptop, cut a safety belt, break a window in case of emergency, and scare away an attacker with its built-in burglar alarm!

Right now, it’s a steal at $69.99 with this Flash Deal through Woot! Sleep on it and the price hops back up to $99 on Amazon.

CarAIDE Multi-Tool 3S Specs

Dual USB output (5V/2.1A, 5V/1A).

12V 1000A Peak Current can start engines up to 4.0-liters.

Includes: Compass, Thermometer, Hook, Emergency Rope, Emergency Alarm, Window Breaker, Seat Belt Cutter, Industrial Magnet, 3-in1 Charging Cable.

#3: Aerolon Tech Shine Car Wax Coating

The weather is nicer and the days are getting longer, which means we can finally detail our cars again. Tech Shine is Aerolon’s proprietary formula; a new waterborne moisture-activated polymerized coating that bonds on contact with wet surfaces. Once fully cured, Tech Shine forms a crystal clear film that is extremely hydrophobic.

Tech Shine’s water-based formula takes less than five minutes to apply during the final rinsing process. The 16-ounce bottle should last awhile, as a mere two ounces can fully coat a mid-size car with an invisible protective shield.

Woot has a Flash Deal running right now for $18.49 for the bottle, plus an applicator pad. By this time tomorrow, getting that shine will cost a little more. Aerolon Tech Shine normally retails for $29.95 on Amazon. Add in another $8.05 for shipping too!

#4: Rigid Industries D-Series Lights

Enthusiasts may recognize Rigid’s popular Dually-Series lights, but this time around, it’s all about stealth with these new Midnight-Edition lights. The LED system features a transparent black enamel-coated lens, black oxide hardware, and dark gray screen-printed Rigid logos on the bezel for an aggressive look.

Rigid’s Spot Dually features four powerful LEDs arranged in a 2×2 pattern. The spot beam is ideal for illuminating any unforeseen obstacles on the trail at night. Plus, they will look really cool on a blacked-out truck or off-road vehicle.

This Flash Deal from Woot on these Rigid Midnight-Edition lights goes dim after today. Through Woot you can pick them up today for $109.99. These same Rigid lights tomorrow will run $141.48 on Amazon.

Rigid D-Series Midnight-Edition Lights: Specs & Info

Watts: 29

29 Amp Draw: 2.07

2.07 LEDs: 4

4 Raw Lumens: 3168

3168 Lux @ 10m: 388.94

388.94 Beam Distance: 197.2m

197.2m Peak Beam Intensity: 38,894 cd

38,894 cd Additional Info: 10 Spot Pattern, 50,000+ Hr LED Lifespan, Instant On / Off – No Warm-Up.

#5: Range Technology AFM Disable Device

A plug-in-play application for any and all GM trucks and SUVs with Active Fuel Management (sometimes called “AFM” for short). This device disables the cylinder shutdown function or “four-cylinder” mode and keeps the engine running on all eight cylinders, no matter what. Fits a standard diagnostic port without the reprogramming of the factory ECU.

Jump on this Flash Sale deal now for $109 through Woot. The Flash Sale deal is good for today only! Wait until tomorrow and this Range Technology AFM Disable Device jumps back up to $189 on Amazon.