Today Only: Grab This Portable NOCO Jump Starter for 47% off Before it’s Gone!

Update: It’s already sold out! But you can grab other great automotive deals from Woot.com here.

Jumper cables in a crowded parking lot? No thanks! We all know how much of a challenge that can be. The car you are trying to jump is never in an ideal position, the battery is always on the “wrong side,” and jumper cables will only stretch so far.

The NOCO GB50 is a better solution. It’s a lightweight and portable jump starter. With it, you can safely jump start a dead battery in seconds – up to 30 times on a single charge. The NOCO GB50 is rated at 1500-amps, suitable for gasoline engines up to 7.0-liters and diesel engines up to 4.5-liters.

For those late winter nights when your car won’t start, the NOCO GB50 has a 200 lumen LED flashlight with seven modes, including an emergency SOS function. And its internal battery will recharge any personal devices like smartphones and tablets.

Today only (5-3-2020) you can get 47 percent off the NOCO GB50! Since the unit normally retails for $200, this is an excellent value. This is something every gearhead needs in their garage!