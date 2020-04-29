Infiniti Presents New “Carigami” Art

Infiniti is releasing a small collection of “Carigami” models to help everyone discover their artistic side while staying home. The models are 1:27 the scale and can be construed at home with a printer, some paper, craft knife, and glue.

“In this unprecedented time where citizens of the world are doing their part to fight COVID-19 by staying at home, we wanted to develop something that will help ease the boredom, while having a bit of fun,” said Phil York, General Manager of Infiniti Global Brand and Marketing.

The first Carigami model is the Q50, with other Infiniti vehicles expected in the near future. Artists and enthusiasts are encouraged to upload images of their efforts to social media with the hashtags #ParkitforNow #Carigami.