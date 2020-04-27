Why You Might Want A Porsche Extended Warranty

Porsche’s factory warranty is somewhat average compared to other brands.

Porsche’s CPO warranty is one of the best in the industry.

Porsche only offers two extended warranty options.

Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

Porsche owners aren’t looking for a car to just get from point A to point B. Porsche is as much about automotive art as it is transportation. So, what does Porsche provide for the driver after the sale? Let’s get into the details on Porsche’s warranty, CPO program, and extended warranty options.

To extend coverage beyond the factory warranty, you can either go with a dealer-backed plan or a third party. Both options can work for different situations, but we’ve noticed third parties usually provide more freedom and better prices. CARCHEX, Endurance, and CarShield all cover a number of Porsche models, so get a quote from each to find the best deal.

Top Car Warranty Companies We reviewed the top extended warranty providers, and here are our top picks for Porsche vehicles.

Porsche Warranty Overview

Porsche’s New Car Limited Warranty lasts for four years or 50,000 miles, whichever comes first. Porsche’s warranty includes both bumper-to-bumper and powertrain coverage. It covers most mechanical and electrical parts when defective in materials or workmanship.

Beyond the new car limited warranty, Porsche also covers the following items:

Service adjustments: 3 months

3 months Hybrid battery: 8 years or 100,000 miles

8 years or 100,000 miles California emissions: 7 years or 70,000 miles

7 years or 70,000 miles Corrosion perforation: 12 years

12 years Porsche parts, exchange parts, and accessories: 2 years

2 years Federal emissions: 2 years or 24,000 miles (some parts for 8 years or 80,000 miles)

All of these warranty items come standard on new Porsche vehicles – you don’t have to make an extra purchase. The Porsche warranty transfers fully to secondary buyers, as well.

There is no extra powertrain coverage for hybrid vehicles besides the battery warranty. As an example, a Porsche Taycan warranty would last four years or 50,000 miles, just like its petrol-burning counterparts.

Unlike many other brands, Porsche doesn’t separate powertrain coverage from bumper-to-bumper coverage. Everything, except a list of exclusions, is covered under the New Car Limited Warranty. Usually, brands offer longer coverage for the powertrain, which is made of the engine, transmission, and drivetrain.

What The Porsche Warranty Doesn’t Cover

The New Car Limited Warranty is an exclusionary warranty, which means it lists non-covered items to define the contract. Here are a few example exclusions:

Normal wear and tear.

Damage from lack of maintenance.

Batteries damaged from lack of normal use.

Paint damage from abuse or lack of maintenance.

Air conditioner refrigerant after the first three months.

Damage from accidents, environmental events, track use, racing, or competition.

The Porsche warranty also requires drivers to clean sunroof and cabriolet roof parts regularly. Interior water damage from blocked drains isn’t covered. Owners are also required to drive their vehicles at least 6,000 miles per year. If not, the owner should get a battery maintainer from their dealer.

Porsche knows its owners enjoy the thrill of driving. However, mechanical failures from track events or competitions, even Porsche-sponsored events, may not be covered by the warranty.

Does The Porsche Warranty Cover Maintenance?

Porche’s warranty doesn’t cover routine maintenance services like oil changes. It also doesn’t cover maintenance items like hoses, fluids, filters, and wiper blades.

You’re required to maintain your Porsche to keep the warranty, as well. When you take your car in for a covered repair, the dealer will ask to see your service history (if they don’t have it on file).

Porsche Roadside Assistance

Porsche provides roadside assistance for four years or 50,000 miles and includes:

Emergency towing

Battery jump-start

Flat tire assistance

Lockout assistance

Emergency fuel delivery

Extrication/winch service

Trip interruption reimbursement up to $250/day for three days

Porsche CPO Warranty

Porsche’s CPO warranty is one of the brand’s highlights. It gives drivers an extra two years of full factory warranty coverage even if the factory warranty has expired years before.

Porsche vehicles newer than 13 model years with less than 124,000 miles are eligible for the CPO warranty, which is called Porsche Approved. That’s one of the longest CPO eligibility periods around.

Porsche knows its drivers love to keep their cars in good shape for many years. The brochure for Porsche Approved says:

“When the car is timeless, does the model year really matter?”

Porsche vehicles need to pass certain standards to be considered for the CPO program, then they undergo a 111-point inspection and get reconditioned with genuine parts.

Other details of Porsche’s CPO program include:

No deductible for repairs.

Provides 2 years/unlimited miles of roadside assistance.

Extends New Car Limited Warranty for 2 years/unlimited miles past expiration or from the sale date if the limited warranty has already expired

Compared to other CPO programs, Porsche’s warranty stands out. We’d say it’s definitely worth buying a certified pre-owned Porsche instead of a non-certified used vehicle.

Porsche Reliability

Porsche vehicles perform well during the first few years of ownership. The J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Vehicle Dependability StudySM ranked Porsche in fourth place overall, which means drivers encountered fewer problems during the first three years than the industry average.

However, as time goes on, Porsche drivers can expect to open up their pocketbooks for maintenance and repairs. Porsche is a performance luxury brand, after all, and it doesn’t have a mass-market sister brand. Lexus and Acura can use some of the same parts as Toyota and Honda, which can make maintenance less expensive for those brands. There’s no Toyota version of Porsche.

According to RepairPal, Porsche owners pay about $1,192 per year on maintenance and repairs. Compare this to $551 for Lexus drivers and $501 for Acura drivers. Of course, a Lexus might not scratch the same itch as a Porsche. Looking at another European brand, BMW drivers pay $968 per year to repair their vehicles.

That said, you probably won’t spend an equal amount of money per year on repairs. You might only pay a few hundred per year and then get hit with a more expensive repair. In rare cases, you might encounter a $10,000 bill for a Porsche transmission repair.

Here are a few Porsche repair costs drivers have encountered, based on RepairPal data:

Porsche Repair Cost Estimate Porsche Macan fuel injector replacement $1,443–$1,525 Porsche Macan engine oil cooler replacement $576–$674 Porsche 911 AC compressor replacement $1,197–$2,079 Porsche 911 alternator replacement $895–$2,046

Porsche Extended Warranty Options

Since factory coverage only lasts four years or 50,000 miles, a 2016 Porsche Macan’s warranty would be expiring in 2020 even if its mileage is low. Fortunately, drivers can get Porsche Vehicle Service Protection (VSP) in two types: Platinum and Powertrain.

Porsche Protection Plans are available on any vehicle still within the four-year/50,000-mile factory warranty. You can purchase it when you buy a new, used, or CPO vehicle. Or, you can add it on at a later time from a dealership.

The Porsche extended warranty can cover up to 10 years or 100,000 miles from the in-service date. Here are a few more similarities between the Platinum and Powertrain plans:

24-hour roadside assistance.

Towing reimbursement up to $250.

Transferable to secondary owners for a $50 fee.

Trip interruption up to $200 per day for five days.

Rental car reimbursement up to $50 per day for 10 days.

Service at Porsche dealerships and some other authorized repair facilities.

You can choose either a $100 or $250 deductible for repairs. When you choose a $100 deductible, the cost will be waived if you visit the dealership where you purchased the plan.

Here’s an overview of what parts the two plans cover:

Coverage Level Platinum Powertrain Engine X X Transmission X X Drive axle X X Seals and gaskets X X Climate control X Shocks X Suspension X Fuel system X Electrical system X Steering X Brakes X Navigation X Audio/high-tech X

The options for extended coverage don’t stop there. Here are a few more Porsche Protection Plans:

Key protection

Dent protection

Lease-end protection

Windshield protection

Tire and wheel protection

Guaranteed auto protection (GAP)

A Porsche extended warranty offsets the cost of repairs. However, you must have a high-tier plan to get coverage for navigation, audio, and other connectivity features.

Porsche Vehicle Service Protection Plan Cost

Like most extended warranty providers, Porsche doesn’t publish prices online. The cost will be influenced by your model, its mileage, and how long you want coverage to last. For example, a Porsche Macan extended warranty could be a different price than a Porsche 911 extended warranty, even if both vehicles had the same mileage.

Looking at Porsche extended warranty forums, one driver on Rennlist.com said they were quoted $4,000 for an eight-year/60,000-mile plan. Other posts indicated plans could cost $6,000 or more for varying coverage terms.

As far as extended warranties go, Porsche Protection Plan costs are on the high end. Of course, any warranty company will charge more to cover a Porsche than a Toyota. But Porsche aftermarket warranties from third-party providers are typically more affordable than dealer-backed plans, and many still let you visit the dealer if you want to.

So, how much should an extended warranty cost? It depends. You have to compare quotes between similar plans to get an idea of the value of a plan. The total cost can usually be split over 12- or 24-month periods. In general, you can expect to pay between $100 and $300 per month for an extended warranty (possibly more for a Porsche warranty).

Advantages of a Third-Party Extended Warranty

Porsche’s Platinum and Powertrain plans require you to go to the dealership for repairs. In contrast, most third-party warranty companies will let you go to any ASE-certified mechanic, which can be more convenient.

Since you have to buy a Porsche VSP through a dealer, your best bet at finding a good price would be to negotiate in person or visit separate dealerships. But when you shop online for a third-party plan, you can compare prices from different providers at home without entering an in-person sales situation. You can probably find comparable coverage at a lower price from a third-party provider.

Lastly, while Porsche’s extended warranty coverage is long – 10 years/100,000 miles – you’re still required to purchase a VSP within the factory warranty period of 4 years/60,000 miles.

Drivers can add a plan from Endurance, one of our recommended providers, many years beyond the factory warranty. Another recommended provider, CARCHEX, can cover vehicles up to 250,000 odometer miles.

If you’ve taken good care of your Porsche, it will continue to provide thrills for years to come. Get extended repair coverage for peace of mind during those years. Before settling on the Porsche VSP, get quotes from a few different providers to compare your options.