Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 Prototype: This Pony Can RUN!

In the time it takes to play this video, this one-off Mustang Cobra Jet could run the quarter-mile twice at more than 170 mph.

The all-electric Cobra Jet in this video is projected to deliver over 1,400 horsepower and over 1,100 ft-lbs. of instant torque! Ford Performance is pushing for a final quarter-mile time in the low eight second range.

Officially called the Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 prototype, the name is directly related to the horsepower figure Ford Performance had in mind while developing the car. Providing additional support for the unique Mustang are a handful of specialized suppliers: