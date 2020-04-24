This Video Shows How McLaren Is Building Ventilators To Fight COVID-19



As part of the VentilatorChallengeUK Consortium, McLaren is building ventilators for the UK healthcare system during the COVID-19 pandemic. The ongoing ventilator production is a joint effort from across the McLaren Group, including McLaren Racing, McLaren Automotive, and McLaren Applied.

Planning, project management, and purchasing teams from McLaren have worked around the clock to procure the necessary parts.

“When it was known that we were going to support this project, there were no shortage of volunteers,” said Dan Parry-Williams, Director of Engineering Design at McLaren Automotive. “Everybody is affected by this virus and a lot of us could see that we were in a position to help.”

This short video takes us behind the scenes at McLaren’s prototype and test vehicle facility to show us how their engineers are helping fight the COVID-19 pandemic.