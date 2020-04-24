2020 Hyundai Veloster N: What’s New With This Corner Rascal?

Hyundai just unveiled the 2020 Veloster N, a car they say is engineered to “deliver exhilarating driving fun.” That’s a mouthful and so is this: “N eight-speed wet dual-clutch transmission,” or N DCT. That’s the new transmission for the 2020 Hyundai Veloster N, so when they say driving fun, I think the South Korean automaker might be onto something.

In fact, Hyundai says the Veloster N is now a true “Corner Rascal,” which probably sounds much cooler in Korean.

“Veloster N demonstrates Hyundai’s approach to high-performance cars,” said Thomas Schemera, Head of Product Division at Hyundai Motor. “By equipping Veloster N with N DCT, drivers get performance and convenience at the same time.”

2020 Hyundai Veloster N: Autocross Ready!

There’s a whole lot going on with the Veloster’s trick transmission, and we’ll get to that in a second, but first, let us dwell on this performance figure: The new Veloster N can hit 62 mph in 5.6 seconds when outfitted with the N DCT. Now, I’m not saying you will slay all giants with the Veloster N, but if you want a good, cheap AutoX’er, this might be worth a look.

The Veloster N is punchy enough, small enough, and (since it’s a Hyundai) cheap enough to make for a good commuter car during the week, and a great cone killer for weekend fun. Just a thought. Now, about that transmission.

2020 Hyundai Veloster N. Photo: Hyundai Motor America.

Further Inside The N DCT

The N DCT is, obviously, equipped with electronic actuators that do all the great things a semi-auto box does so well: operate the double clutch; provide ride comfort; better fuel efficiency and, most importantly, more fun! The Veloster N is different from most, since unlike a dry double-clutch transmission, the wet N DCT uses oil to improve performance (especially cooling).

This follows since dry clutches have a tendency to be “snatchy” and “grabby” at times. Not that you’d really notice it in a semi-auto, but it is rather nice of Hyundai.

Smiles 4 Miles

And, since we’re talking about a South Korean company here, there’s lots of cute stuff added for no real reason. There’s N Grin Shift (really, that’s what they call it) that increases torque by seven percent via turbo overboost. This maximizes the transmission’s response for 20 seconds. It’s just long enough, according to Hyundai, to induce “driver grin.”

“Anyone who wants a fun driving experience will jump at the chance to pilot the new Veloster N – an everyday sports car with racetrack capabilities,” Schemera added.

2020 Hyundai Veloster N on the open road. Photo: Hyundai Motor America.

More Fun Stuff!

There is also N Power Shift (NPS) that engages when you are at more than 90 percent throttle. NPS mitigates torque reduction by using upshifts to deliver maximum power to the wheels. N Track Sense Shift (NTS) discerns when road conditions are optimal for “dynamic driving” and activates automatically.

Hyundai then updated features like the Rev Matching, Launch Control, and Overboost to automatically adapt to your driving style. Like I said, cute, but these also might come in handy for track days, AutoX’s, weekend TSD rallies and such. Just sayin’!

Related: Younger generations are redefining what counts as a collector car.

Some Icing On The Cake

All of these gee-wiz features can be tweaked via the infotainment system, which sports a larger and high-definition eight-inch display. The infotainment system is now paired with a JBL premium stereo, another nice touch.

You can (and probably should) opt for the sport bucket seats wrapped in soft Alacantara upholstery. They are thinner and weigh about five lbs. less than standard seats. They also feature an illuminated N logo that operates in conjunction with other interior lights on the upper side of the backrest.

2020 Hyundai Veloster N interior layout (with the N eight-speed wet dual-clutch transmission). Photo: Hyundai Motor America.

2020 Hyundai Veloster N: Pricing & Availability

The 2020 Veloster N goes on sale in South Korea this month, with other markets to follow. No word yet on price, but c’mon, it’s a Hyundai, not a Jaguar.

Tony Borroz has spent his entire life racing antique and sports cars. He is the author of Bricks & Bones: The Endearing Legacy and Nitty-Gritty Phenomenon of The Indy 500, available in paperback or Kindle format. Follow his work on Twitter: @TonyBorroz.

2020 Hyundai Veloster N Gallery

Photos & Source: Hyundai Motor America.