Twin Turbo Audi R8 vs. Stock Lamborghini Huracan: Which Is Faster?

What difference do turbos make? That’s the question Hennessey Performance is asking in their latest video as they race an Audi R8 against a Lamborghini Huracan. Both cars have a naturally-aspirated V10 from the factory, but what happens when the R8 gets a little extra sugar and spice in the engine bay?

The Audi R8 in this video is equipped with a Hennessey HPE900 upgrade, which includes twin ball bearing turbochargers. Running on Shell V-Power 93 octane, with a six psi boost, the Hennessey team was able to squeeze 752 horsepower from this modified R8.

In stock form, the Audi R8 produces 562 horsepower from its 5.2-liter V10 engine. If you were lucky enough to get your hands on an R8 Decennium Edition, you have 602 horsepower at your disposal.

So a jump to 752 horsepower is quite something!