Kia Begins Face Shield Production In Georgia

IRVINE, Calif., April 20, 2020 – In response to a nationwide shortage of personal protective equipment caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Kia Motors announced that production of face shields has begun at its manufacturing plant in West Point, Georgia. The medical-use face shields assembled at Kia Motors Manufacturing Georgia (KMMG) will initially be donated to healthcare workers in Georgia, Alabama, New York, and California.

“Giving back in meaningful ways is a key component of Kia Motors’ ‘Give It Everything’ strategy in the U.S.,” said Sean Yoon, President and CEO, Kia Motors North America. “Our Accelerate the Good program identifies areas where Kia can make the biggest impact and we are proud to lend our manufacturing capabilities and talents to produce face shields that will protect America’s courageous healthcare workers.”

Protective Measures & Partnerships

With a monthly capacity of 200,000 units, the face shields are being assembled by paid volunteers from KMMG, which has implemented a series of safety measures to protect team members, including: conducting temperature scans, providing face masks and gloves, and staggering work stations.

“Kia is driven by an unstoppable spirit to take on and overcome challenges, and the world-class team members at Kia Motors Manufacturing Georgia have come together in support of those who are giving it everything on the frontlines of the pandemic,” Yoon added.

Materials are being sourced from vendors such as 3-Dimensional Services Group, a Michigan-based rapid response manufacturer supporting prototype and low-volume production applications. The company has partnered with Kia to provide the components used in the assembly of the face shields.

Ongoing Effort

Face shield production is the latest expansion of Kia’s Accelerate the Good program following the company’s pledge to donate a total of $1 million to non-profit partners that assist homeless youth nationwide, including Covenant House, StandUp for Kids, and Family Promise.

Kia’s donation will help provide much needed shelter and care to fight the spread of COVID-19. Earlier, Kia donated N95 masks and gloves to medical facilities throughout Orange County, California, where the brand’s U.S. headquarters is located. The comprehensive Accelerate the Good program also includes various programs for new and existing customers facing uncertainty during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Photo & Source: Kia Motors America.