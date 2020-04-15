Lamborghini Supporting Siare In The Production of Breathing Simulators

Sant’Agata Bolognese, 15 April 2020 – Automobili Lamborghini is providing resources and equipment from its Research and Development Department for the co-engineering and production of breathing simulators, supporting Siare Engineering International Group, Italy’s top manufacturer of ventilators, during the health emergency caused by the spread of COVID-19.

The breathing simulator enables the tester to carry out an initial evaluation of the ventilator’s performance before reaching the final checking stage, when the ventilator undergoes a comprehensive test using certified equipment.

Lamborghini has used its 3D printing laboratory to design, produce and validate the simulator, optimizing the components and enabling the production of 18 simulators per week, alongside the 3D-printed production of polycarbonate medical visors. Lamborghini is currently using an HP Jet Fusion 3D 4200 printer with MJF technology, capable of printing with a 0.08 mm precision level.

Recently, Lamborghini converted parts of their plant in Sant’Agata Bolognese for the production of surgical masks and protective plexiglass shields.

Photos & Source: Automobili Lamborghini.