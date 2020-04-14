Tesla Model 3 vs. Hyundai Kona Electric: Which Is The Better “Affordable EV?”

The Tesla Model 3 and Hyundai Kona Electric are completely different, but both are trying to knock down the barriers associated with EV ownership. Both the Model 3 and Kona Electric shake off the notion of electrified powertrains being only reserved only for high-end cars.

We put the Tesla Model 3 and the Hyundai Kona Electric through a virtual showdown. The Model 3 is, not surprisingly, quicker and more powerful than the Kona Electric. It’s also more stylish and visually appealing. On the other hand, the Kona Electric wins on total range and is likely the more affordable and practical option in the long run.

The video here explains more, and the link above takes you to the actual showdown where we walk though each vehicle, step-by-step and spec-by-spec. Which one you pick is entirely up to you, but both the Model 3 and the Kona Electric dispel the notion that EVs are only for the super rich.