Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut: New Photos to Make You Drool

The Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut is many things, but would you ever imagine it as a daily driver? Now stay with us here for a second . . . the Jesko Absolut has cushy Alcantara seats, power windows, an adjustable steering wheel and pedals, climate control, and Apple CarPlay. There is even a reverse camera for the parking lot at the local Kroger.

While the blistering performance is obvious, Koenigsegg says what may not be apparent is how they designed the Jesko Absolut with daily driving in mind.

As for what motivates the Jesko Absolut for the commute? That would be a twin-turbo, 5.0-liter V8 with 1,600 bhp and a max torque rating of 1,500 Nm (about 1,100 lb-ft. of torque).

That’s one spicy meatball!

