5 Best Car Movies On Amazon Prime For The Coronavirus Quarantine

Let us know on Twitter what car movies or shows you are watching during the Coronavirus quarantine, and if you have any suggestions.

Looking for car stuff to watch while staying healthy? Then ask, and ye shall receive. Here’s the five best car movies on Amazon Prime right now. If you’re a gearhead like us, watching car stuff is a fun way to pass the time during this Coronavirus quarantine. We recently compiled a list of the best car movies on Netflix and have now moved onto Amazon Prime.

What Are The Best Car Movies On Amazon Prime?

“This has become quite the subject of debate among our team as to what the best car movies are, not just on Amazon Prime, but of all time,” said Carl Anthony, Automoblog’s Managing Editor. “Curiously, nobody has brought up The Fast and The Furious franchise. And right now, I am the only one voting for Maximum Overdrive, but I am quickly overruled.”

Since we’re watching car movies (not campy horror ones as we have reminded Carl), we thought you might want to join in. Off the top of our collective heads (and in no order), here’s the five best car movies on Amazon Prime.

#1: The Grand Tour

Yeah, I know, right off the bat we’re breaking the rules. The Grand Tour isn’t a movie, but an Amazon-produced series starring those three lovable nit-noids from BBC’s Top Gear. In The Grand Tour, Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May take their shtick of automotive mayhem on the road. Literally. And it’s awesome.

You have three seasons to binge (so far) with a lot of the same stuff that happened on Top Gear: fastest lap times, fantastic journeys with terrible transportation, bad British hairstyles, and the lot. The Grand Tour is one of the best ways to smile during the Coronavirus quarantine.

Add to Watchlist

#2: The Gymkhana Files

A series of short, 30-some-minute episodes about Ken Block, the guy who pretty much put the word “hoon” into the modern lexicon. The Gymkhana Files takes you behind the scenes of the viral video franchise that attempts to outdo itself once again, all while racing in the World Rallycross Championship.

Block’s series essentially answers the age-old gearhead question: “What would I do if there were no traffic and no cops around?” Probably something like this.

Add to Watchlist

#3: Winning: The Racing Life of Paul Newman

Inspired by the book of the same name, few knew just how deep into racing Paul Newman was: four national championships as a driver and another eight as an owner. Some only saw him as the very talented actor has was, but sometimes the screen and the track met.

Newman played Frank Capua in the 1969 film Winning, and starred a few years later in the ABC show Once Upon a Wheel. In one of his last roles, he voiced the Doctor of Internal Combustion, aka Doc Hudson in the Disney movie Cars.

Even if you’re not into racing, it’s a great story about a guy chasing his dream well into his 80s. Adam Carolla and Nate Adams, who worked together on The 24 Hour War, direct this feature on Newman. It’s easily among the best car movies on Amazon Prime.

Add to Watchlist

#4: Greased Lightning

You’re going to have to rent this one, but 1977’s Greased Lightning is worth the money. It tells the true story of Wendell Scott and his career in 1960s NASCAR racing. What’s so special about that? Wendell Scott was black.

Greased Lightning stars comedian Richard Pryor, Pam Grier (Foxy Brown herself), and Beau Bridges (Dude Lebowski’s older brother). Although showing its age in terms of style and film stock, Greased Lightning still delivers, but Spike Lee, I’m looking at you. Perhaps it’s time for a reboot with Kevin Hart as Wendell Scott?

Scott was posthumously inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2015.

Add to Watchlist

#5: Gone in 60 Seconds

No, this is not the abysmal Nicolas Cage remake from 2000. But if that’s your style, you can add it to your watchlist and we won’t judge.

When we say Gone in 60 Seconds, we mean the original . . . and well, it’s pretty cheesy. If you were to only watch the non-car-chase parts, it would be like watching a porn video from 1972 minus the sex scenes. On the upside, such as it is, this is all the automotive carnage you could ever want on screen. No special effects. No Baby Driver CGI garbage. Just good ol’, “Y’all watch this!” amateur American Mayhem.

Or, as the plot synopsis explains: Maindrian Pace is an insurance investigator who moonlights with a team of car thieves who can make off with any car in just one minute. When he’s approached by a South American drug lord with the biggest heist of his career, it’s non-stop action until the job is done!

No. Really. That’s seriously what the movie is about. If you have never seen the original Gone in 60 Seconds, now is as good of time as any. We put it on our list of the best car movies on Amazon Prime because we didn’t include it in our roundup of the top classic car movies.

Add to Watchlist

What Car Movies Do You Like?

There’s five gearhead-intensive movies on Amazon Prime to keep you entertained and sane during the Coronavirus quarantine. Until then, stay safe, stay home, and wash your hands!

Tony Borroz has spent his entire life racing antique and sports cars. He is the author of Bricks & Bones: The Endearing Legacy and Nitty-Gritty Phenomenon of The Indy 500, available in paperback or Kindle format. Follow his work on Twitter: @TonyBorroz.