2020 Volvo V60 Review: Better Than An SUV? It Just Might Be!

Wagons are not exactly popular in the U.S., but the 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country is something many SUV and crossover shoppers should put on their list. If you have looked at the Subaru Outback, this a more luxurious version of the Japanese automaker’s best-selling all-wheel drive vehicle. The V60 has a higher ride height than most other wagons or sedans, and body cladding to protect against occasional off-pavement excursions. And it still offers the practicality of an SUV or crossover.

Volvo V60 Cross Country: What’s New For 2020?

The new V60 shares Volvo’s Scalable Product Architecture (SPA) platform with the current XC60 and four other 90 Series cars. Different than the 90 Series, the V60 offers 8.3-inches of ground clearance for mild off-road trips. All-wheel drive is standard for the 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country.

Earlier this year, Autotrader put the V60 on their list of best interiors for cars starting under $50,000.

Standard Features: Connectivity & Safety

The 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country comes in the T5 trim only. Our V60 tester ($45,100) had LED headlights; panoramic sunroof; hands-free power tailgate; virtual instrument panel; leather upholstery; and heated and power-adjustable front seats. We also had a nine-inch touchscreen, 10-speaker audio system, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Advanced safety features include front and cross-traffic collision mitigation, lane keeping assist, and a blind-spot monitor. These are part of Volvo’s City Safety package, which provides an array of technologies designed to detect pedestrians, cyclists, and larger animals like deer.

2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country.

Optional Features: Sound & Style

This Volvo V60 Cross Country tester came with the optional Advanced Package ($2,500), which included extra features like LED fog lights; self-cleaning headlights; head-ups display; adaptive cruise control; a 360 degree surround view camera; and Pilot Assist. Our V60 also came with the Cross Country Pro package (2,800) featuring 19-inch alloy wheels, four-zone climate control, and other interior upgrades.

Heated rear seats and a heated steering wheel ($750), and a Bowers and Wilkins premium sound system ($4,000) were also options.

What Does The 2020 Volvo V60 Cost?

Total MSRP, including destination, for our test vehicle: $56,990. By comparison, the 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country starts at $39,650.

2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country interior layout.

Interior Highlights: Nice But Difficult

Inside, you will find what all Volvo models are know for: a modern, comfortable, and upscale cabin with high quality materials and craftsmanship. The seats offer plenty of support, and our tester came with power cushion extensions for those with longer legs. You’ll find additional Lime Deco inlays and a tailored dash for extra visual appeal. A panoramic sunroof lets light filter in to brighten things up a bit on winter days.

The nine-inch Sensus infotainment system sits in the middle of the dash with a familiar iPad-like screen, but we aren’t particularly fond of it because of the learning curve. Advanced as Sensus is, it’s not the most intuitive system on the market. It took us 20 minutes to really figure it out, and even adjusting the audio system was a chore. Once we did though, the Bowers and Wilkins system offers great sound throughout the whole cabin.

When it comes to cargo capacity, the V60 offers up to 23.2 cubic feet behind the rear seat and 50.9 cubes with it folded down. The Cross Country has a higher stance, which makes for easier loading of cargo.

The Sensus infotainment system is advanced but not the easiest to use.

Engine & Fuel Mileage Specs

The 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder producing 250 horsepower and 258 lb-ft. of torque. It comes mated to an eight-speed automatic with standard all-wheel drive.

EPA fuel mileage estimates come in at 22/31 city/highway and 25 combined.

How Does The Volvo V60 Drive?

If you are looking for the utility of an SUV but something that drives like a sedan, put the V60 on your shopping list. The 2.0-liter four-cylinder isn’t a powerhouse, but it had enough at altitude to get us around slower traffic heading up I-70 into the foothills. There were a few times we wanted more power, but during city commutes this wagon is more than capable.

We drove through the mountains of Colorado where the roads are twisty and snow is the norm. We had another sizable snowfall this week, and you can imagine how a vehicle designed for cold Scandinavian winters handles in the snow. The V60’s all-wheel drive system took us safely through the ice and slush as we traveled the slick mountain roads west of Denver.

When we did have a clear day, we chucked the V60 around the tight mountain curves where it cornered and handled more like a traditional car, despite the higher ride height. The V60 felt planted in and through the curves, exhibiting little body lean.

Driving Dynamics: Safe & Secure

Safety tech is a high priority for Volvo, and our V60 included pre-collision braking; lane-keeping assist; blind-spot monitoring; parking sensors; and a 360-degree camera standard. This tester also had Pilot Assist which combines the adaptive cruise control and lane-keep tech for partially autonomous, but still hands-on-the-wheel driving.

Conclusion: Solid Alternative

Shoppers looking for utility, off-pavement capability, luxury, and a car-like ride should consider the 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country. If you have an active lifestyle, or like to get out on the weekends, even better. The advantage of a wagon over an SUV is it’s lighter, more aerodynamic, and offers better fuel economy when compared to a larger SUV.

