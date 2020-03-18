2020 Ram Laramie Southwest Edition: Sweeter Than Stolen Honey!

Ram 1500 Laramie special edition pays tribute to Texas and the American Southwest.

Sorry Ram fans in other locations! The 2020 Ram Laramie Southwest Edition will only be offered in Texas and neighboring states. The exclusive trim level was unveiled recently by Ram as a followup of sorts to the popular Lone Star edition.

“Ram was the first manufacturer to offer a Texas-exclusive model and the Lone Star edition remains our most popular truck in Texas,” said Mike Koval, Ad Interim Head of Ram Brand, FCA – North America. “For nearly 20 years, Ram has recognized that Texas and America’s Southwest are the center of the truck universe.”

2020 Ram 1500 Laramie Southwest Edition

The Laramie Southwest Edition has a body color grille surround, and body color bumpers and mirrors. Tow hooks, body side moldings, and grille inserts all get the chrome treatment, as do the 20-inch wheels. Automatic high beams, remote tailgate release, and rain-sensing wipers are all standard. Power side steps are also standard and fold under when the truck is parked or moving.

2020 Ram 1500 Laramie Southwest Edition. Photo: FCA US LLC.

Interior Treatments

Inside the Laramie Southwest Edition is the Uconnect 4C infotainment system with a 12-inch touchscreen and dual-pane panoramic sunroof. “Our new Ram 1500 Laramie Southwest Edition adds the segment’s best combination of performance, capability, luxury, and technology,” Koval added.

Both bench and bucket seats are available, the latter of which provides a Mopar locking console. Safety features include Blind-spot Monitoring with Rear Cross Path detection, and front and rear park-assist with stop.

2020 Ram 1500 Laramie Southwest Edition interior layout. Photo: FCA US LLC.

What Engine Does The Ram Laramie Southwest Edition Have?

The 2020 Ram 1500 Laramie Southwest Edition is available in all powertrain options, including the 5.7-liter Hemi. An electronic trailer brake controller is standard.

Related: Do you need an extended warranty for your Ram truck?

How Much Is The Ram Laramie Southwest Edition?

The 2020 Ram Laramie Southwest Edition starts at $45,380, plus a $1,695 destination charge. Buyers can choose between Quad and Crew Cab body styles, and 5 ft.-7 in. (Crew only) or 6 ft.-4-in. bed lengths.

The Ram Laramie Southwest Edition will go on sale in the second quarter of 2020.

The Automoblog staff covers automotive industry news, trends, and technology along with new vehicle releases. Automoblog is owned and operated by Gearhead Media LLC., based in Detroit, Michigan and Berlin, Germany.

Photos & Source: FCA US LLC.