The verdict on Liberty Mutual Auto Insurance.

Liberty Mutual Auto Insurance In Our Opinion: Liberty Mutual auto insurance offers solid, standard insurance plans with countless add-ons, but you may be able to find more responsive customer service and cheaper prices elsewhere. Availability 95 Customer Service 70 Affordability 70 Coverage 90 Industry Standing 90 Online Experience 80 Pros Discounts for teen drivers Variety of coverage options Special teacher coverage Long list of add-ons Cons Higher premiums Frequent rate increases Poor call center experience 83

Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

Shopping for car insurance is never a small task. You’ll have to compare dozens of companies based on a number of factors, some of which may be confusing or unfamiliar. Fortunately, we’ve done much of the work for you by researching the best auto insurance companies and reviewing them based on coverage, affordability, online experience, and more.

If you’re looking for Liberty Mutual auto insurance reviews, see what we think about Liberty Mutual’s policies and overall customer experience. You’ll find real customer reviews and information on the claims process, standard policies, and discounts.

Fill out the form below to get a free quote in minutes.

Liberty Mutual Auto Insurance Coverage Options

Liberty Mutual offers standard car insurance policies, as well as a long list of add-on coverage. We like how Liberty Mutual offers optional coverage plans you don’t see every day, such as teacher-specific auto insurance and coverage for those driving to Mexico.

Standard insurance options include:

Property Damage : covers someone else’s vehicle or property you damaged in an accident, such as a mailbox or fence.

: covers someone else’s vehicle or property you damaged in an accident, such as a mailbox or fence. Bodily Injury Liability : covers someone else’s injuries when you are at fault. It includes medical expenses, legal fees, lost income, pain and suffering, and bereavement costs.

: covers someone else’s injuries when you are at fault. It includes medical expenses, legal fees, lost income, pain and suffering, and bereavement costs. Medical Payments: covers your own well-being, including medical expenses, legal fees, lost income, pain and suffering, and bereavement costs. You can also purchase medical payment coverage for your passenger. This includes ambulance transportation, emergency room care, hospital stays, and other related costs.

Liberty Mutual offers many common coverage plans – some of which we have not seen in our research of other auto insurance companies. When you purchase Liberty Mutual auto insurance, you can also add the following coverage to your plan:

Uninsured Motorist This covers damage or injuries caused by an uninsured driver. Collision This covers repairs or replacement to your vehicle in the event of a collision with an object or another vehicle. Comprehensive This covers damage not caused by a collision, such as theft, vandalism, floods, storms, and fires. Personal Injury Protection (PIP) In addition to medical payments coverage, this add-on will cover your hospital bills, rehabilitation costs, and medication or prosthesis. Requirements vary by state, but you can increase coverage as needed. Rental Car Reimbursement This covers rental car costs while yours is in the shop after a covered accident. If you use a Liberty Mutual preferred facility and let them pick the rental car, you can expect a full reimbursement. Loan/Lease Gap Liberty Mutual will cover the difference owed on your loan if your vehicle is totaled. Towing and Labor This is roadside assistance coverage for flat tires, dead batteries, towing, key lock-outs, and other services. Original Parts Replacement This covers and replaces parts with OEM parts or parts that meet the highest quality standards. Some state laws may prohibit this type of insurance. Teachers Car Insurance Get collision and vandalism coverage with a $0 deductible for events that happen on school grounds. You can receive up to $2,500 for teaching supplies or school-owned property that’s damaged or stolen from your vehicle. Lifetime Repair Guarantee This promises to cover repairs if you use one of Liberty Mutual’s 2,000 Guaranteed Repair network facilities. New Car Replacement Get money to replace a car under one year old or that has less than 1,500 miles. The vehicle must not be leased. Better Car Replacement If you think you’d want to upgrade your car after a collision, this coverage helps pay for a vehicle that is one model year newer with 15,000 fewer miles. Mexico Car Insurance Customize coverage based on limits, policy duration, and type of vehicle. This insurance is provided by Liberty Mutual’s international partner, MexPro.

Some add-ons can also help you lower the cost of your car insurance. Accident forgiveness, for example, keeps your rate the same if you have a violation or get into an accident after five years of clean driving.

The Liberty Mutual Deductible Fund® allows you to pay an extra $30 on your premium each year in order to lower your deductible by $100. You can lower your deductible by as much as $500 in five years.

Is Liberty Mutual Affordable?

If you’re looking for the cheapest protection, then we don’t recommend Liberty Mutual auto insurance. While there are many discounts available, Liberty Mutual has been rated lower on affordability than many competitors, including Erie Insurance, Amica Mutual, American Family, and others. In our research, we scored USAA and Root Auto as more affordable.

If you’d like to decrease auto insurance prices even further, you can use the RightTrack® program. Link the provided tag to your windshield and connect it to your app to track your driving. Drive for 90 days and receive a discount up to 30 percent for driving safely.

You can also save money by purchasing your insurance online, bundling your car and home insurance, driving a hybrid/electric vehicle or qualifying for a military discount.

Your rate may also depend on your payment plan. Get a discount for paying for your policy in one to two payments, enrolling in automatic payments, or by signing up for paperless billing.

Liberty Mutual allows you to get a free, direct quote on their website. Though the quote engine is quick and easy, we wish there was a competitor comparison tool to compare rates from different companies. There is, however, a helpful coverage calculator to help you find plans that are best for your financial situation.

Insurance Highlight: Coverage & Discounts for Teen Drivers

We chose Liberty Mutual auto insurance as the best car insurance for young drivers. The CDC states teenagers are three times more likely to be in a fatal crash than drivers over the age of 20. And, a teen’s crash risk is the highest within the first month of obtaining a license. As a parent, you’ll do anything to protect your child. That means extensive coverage at a reasonable price. After all, teen drivers can significantly increase the price of your policy.

Liberty Mutual offers several discounts for families with teen drivers to enhance their insurance policies.

Multi-Car Discount : Easily add your teenager to your insurance plan at a value price.

: Easily add your teenager to your insurance plan at a value price. Good Student Discount : Teens with a B-average or better can get an additional discount.

: Teens with a B-average or better can get an additional discount. Away at School : Get additional savings if your kids are in college but only use their car when they return home.

: Get additional savings if your kids are in college but only use their car when they return home. Alumni and Professional Affiliations : Get 10 percent off your policy if you belong to one of more than 14,000 employers, alumni associations, and professional associations.

: Get 10 percent off your policy if you belong to one of more than 14,000 employers, alumni associations, and professional associations. Vehicle Safety Features Discount: Receive a discounted rate if your vehicle is equipped with anti-theft devices, anti-lock brakes, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warnings, and other collision preparation systems.

In addition to discounts, Liberty Mutual helps parents have meaningful conversations about driver safety with its Teen Driving Conversation Guide and its Master This coaching instructions.

Liberty Mutual Claims Process & Customer Service

Filing a claim with Liberty Mutual can take as little as five minutes to complete online. The claims process is as follows:

File your claim online or using the mobile app. Get your car’s damage reviewed at a repair shop. Liberty Mutual recommends one of its Guaranteed Repair network facilities for the best value. You can also use the app to find the nearest location. Get a rental car if necessary. Enterprise has partnered with Liberty Mutual, which provides better rates for Liberty Mutual customers. Based on your car’s review, Liberty Mutual will estimate the cost of repairs, schedule your repairs, and pay the repair facility. You will only have to pay your deductible. Check the status of your claim online, upload photos, and complete any other tasks needed to fulfill your claim.

Using the Liberty Mutual app, you can manage your account, make a claim, pay your bills, access your ID, request roadside assistance, or upload information for your repair estimate. You can also get claim support at any time of day or night.

When you need your questions answered, contact Liberty Mutual’s customer service online or by phone.

Liberty Mutual Auto Insurance Reviews

Liberty Mutual has been in service for over 100 years, and the company has an A rating from the Better Business Bureau based on its ability to handle customer complaints and provide transparent coverage information. However, customers surveyed by J.D. Power rated the company’s call center fairly low compared to their experiences with local agents. Liberty Mutual does have physical locations around the country, which some customers may find helpful.

Excellent coverage can sometimes be overshadowed by high prices, as some customers have reported expensive premiums or unexplainable rate increases every six months.

Liberty Mutual auto insurance reviews share another common concern: timeliness of customer support. A number of customers reported they had trouble getting a response from a representative. In a stressful situation, customers want their questions and concerns answered.

Conclusion: Best Insurance for New Drivers

Overall, we believe Liberty Mutual offers broad coverage that’s transparent and easy to understand. We especially like the discounts and educational tools families can use to protect their teen drivers and promote safer driving.

Liberty Mutual auto insurance may not be the best option for budget shoppers, as customers may be surprised by their premiums.

In our research, we’ve found other companies, such as Progressive or GEICO, may also provide better overall customer service and an easier online experience. It is best to compare the best auto insurance providers to see where each company’s strengths and weaknesses lie.