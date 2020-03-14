Rating Lincoln’s Warranty (2020)

Lincoln’s warranty is better than average among luxury brands.

The warranty includes lifetime roadside assistance for the vehicle’s original owner.

Certified pre-owned warranty coverage is generous, especially for low-mile vehicles.

Lincoln Protect Extended Service Plans (ESP) offer four levels of coverage, but aftermarket companies offer more.

Affiliate disclosure: Automoblog and its partners may be compensated when you purchase the products below.

Credit for Lincoln’s resurgence goes to offering more SUVs and also putting a much tighter focus on genuine luxury. Design that distinguishes Lincoln models from the Ford vehicles with which they share major parts has also helped. And, many car enthusiasts will agree, Lincoln’s switch from indecipherable alpha-numeric badges back to actual model names is a welcome change. The 2020 Corsair, for example, replaces the MKC. Which name are you more likely to remember?

When it comes to its warranty, Lincoln competes well against other luxury brands. All 2020 Lincoln models come with separate new vehicle and powertrain warranties, plus other types of coverage. In addition, Lincoln offers free pickup and delivery for vehicle servicing, including warranty repairs.

Just as you comparison shop for a new vehicle, you can also compare different extended warranties. Remember, if you drive more than 12,500 miles a year, your Lincoln warranty will expire before the four-year coverage term ends. You’ll be left unprotected.

Lincoln offers its own extended warranty coverage, or you can choose a third-party warranty for added peace of mind. The latter becomes an attractive option for a used Lincoln, as well. See what companies we consider to be the best extended warranty providers, then compare quotes from these industry leaders.

Top Used Car Warranty Companies We reviewed the top extended warranty providers, and here are our top picks.

Lincoln’s Warranty at a Glance

Warranty Coverage Term New vehicle warranty (bumper-to-bumper warranty) 4 years/50,000 miles Powertrain 6 years/70,000 miles Corrosion perforation 5 years/unlimited miles 24-hour roadside assistance Life of the vehicle (for original owner only; remainder of 6-year/70,000-mile powertrain warranty term for subsequent owners) Safety restraint system 5 years/60,000 miles Tires 1 year/12,000 miles, then prorated coverage up to 50,000 miles (plus tire manufacturer’s warranty)

The Lincoln factory warranty is transferable if you sell the vehicle.

Lincoln Warranty Bonuses

If you buy a Lincoln model in the Black Label trim line, it comes with a four-year/50,000-mile complimentary service plan. You also get complimentary car washes any time, plus an annual vehicle detailing. Of course, all of those perks are baked into the Black Label vehicle’s higher price, so they’re not exactly “free.”

For the rest of the Lincoln line, the warranty does provide some part replacements under an “adjustment” period:

Part/Service Adjustment/Replacement Term Windshield wiper blades First six months in service, regardless of miles driven Wheel alignments and tire balancing 1 year/12,000 miles Brake pads 1 year/18,000 miles

As another kind of bonus (also shared by Ford), the Lincoln warranty covers damage caused by airborne material (environmental fallout), even where there is no factory-related defect. The coverage runs for 12 months or 12,000 miles, whichever comes first. So, if a flock of angry birds attacks your new Lincoln Aviator and damages its paint within that term, Lincoln will provide free paint damage repair.

Lifetime Roadside Assistance

Like other auto brands, Lincoln includes 24-hour roadside assistance with its new vehicle warranty. Unlike other brands, though, Lincoln’s roadside assistance lasts for as long as the original owner keeps the vehicle. If you sell your Lincoln, or if you buy a 2013 or newer Lincoln from a private owner, the roadside assistance lasts for whatever remains of the original six-year/70,000-mile powertrain warranty term.

Lincoln’s roadside assistance includes the following benefits:

Towing: Your vehicle will be towed to the selling dealer, a preferred Lincoln dealer within 100 miles of the breakdown location, or the nearest Lincoln dealer. If you request the vehicle be towed to a dealer more than 100 miles away, you’ll have to pay costs beyond the 100-mile mark.

Your vehicle will be towed to the selling dealer, a preferred Lincoln dealer within 100 miles of the breakdown location, or the nearest Lincoln dealer. If you request the vehicle be towed to a dealer more than 100 miles away, you’ll have to pay costs beyond the 100-mile mark. Flat tire change: This includes replacement of a flat tire, as long as your Lincoln has a usable spare tire. (Service not provided if the vehicle has a tire inflator kit.)

This includes replacement of a flat tire, as long as your Lincoln has a usable spare tire. (Service not provided if the vehicle has a tire inflator kit.) Battery jump-start: Lincoln will provide a jump-start for the 12V vehicle battery.

Lincoln will provide a jump-start for the 12V vehicle battery. Lock-out assistance: You’re still responsible for a lost key fob, which can cost hundreds of dollars to replace.

You’re still responsible for a lost key fob, which can cost hundreds of dollars to replace. Fuel delivery: This service provides two gallons of gasoline but is limited to two no-charge occurrences within a 12-month period.

This service provides two gallons of gasoline but is limited to two no-charge occurrences within a 12-month period. Winch out services: This includes pulling a vehicle within 100 feet of a paved or county-maintained road, but not recoveries.

What’s Not Covered by Lincoln’s Warranty?

Lincoln’s warranty will not cover damage caused by accidents, collision, or objects striking the vehicle. If you’re Lincoln is the victim of theft, vandalism, riot, fire, or explosion, that’s a job for your insurance company.

You’ll likely want to keep your new Lincoln looking new, but be aware that any damage caused by driving through a car wash is not covered. Also, if you like to polish and wax your own vehicle, make sure the products you use are compatible with your Lincoln’s paint. The warranty won’t cover damage caused by something you apply to it or accidentally spill on it. And yes, spilling soda or coffee on a car’s paint can damage it.

Also know that using contaminated or improper fuel or fluids can cause engine damage, which the warranty also will not cover.

Caution: SUVs Are Not Army Tanks

Now that Lincoln’s lineup is mostly SUVs, it’s worth remembering these are not military vehicles. So, while you might sit up high in your Lincoln Navigator, remember driving through water deep can cause damage. If the water is deep enough to be sucked into any powertrain components, the Lincoln warranty won’t cover any resulting damage. Nor should you feel tempted to jump curbs or overload the vehicle, because, again, any resulting damage will not be covered.

Comparing Lincoln’s Warranty

Brand New Vehicle Warranty Powertrain Warranty Lincoln 4 years/50,000 miles 6 years/70,000 miles BMW 4 years/50,000 miles 4 years/50,000 miles Cadillac 4 years/50,000 miles 6 years/70,000 miles Genesis 5 years/60,000 miles 10 years/100,000 miles Jaguar 5 years/60,000 miles 5 years/60,000 miles Lexus 4 years/50,000 miles 6 years/70,000 miles Mercedes-Benz 4 years/50,000 miles 4 years/50,000 miles

Lincoln Certified Pre-Owned Program

Lincoln offers an excellent Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicle program, with each vehicle undergoing a 200-point inspection process. In addition to any reconditioning it may need, the vehicle will receive a fresh oil change, new wiper blades, and other benefits.

The CPO Lincoln warranty coverage is commensurate with the brand’s luxury positioning. You get a six-year/100,000-mile comprehensive warranty covering 1,000 components.

That warranty term, of course, is from the original in-service date, but it can be quite generous, depending on the CPO Lincoln you buy. For example, we found a two-year-old Lincoln MKZ sedan with 17,800 miles. That means the comprehensive CPO warranty would cover it for four more years or just over 82,000 miles.

There is a $100 deductible for covered repairs under the Lincoln CPO warranty, and repairs must be performed at Lincoln dealerships in the U.S. and Canada.

The Lincoln CPO program comes with 24-hour roadside assistance that also includes these perks:

Rental car reimbursement: Up to $45 per day for up to five days.

Up to $45 per day for up to five days. Destination expense assistance: Up to $75 for emergency transportation to the immediate destination.

Up to $75 for emergency transportation to the immediate destination. Travel expense reimbursement: Up to $500 for up to three days of lodging, meals, and rental vehicle for travel expenses when the breakdown occurs more than 100 miles from home.

In addition, with each service visit, the Lincoln dealer will return your vehicle with a complimentary car wash. If you need to leave your car, the dealer can provide a free loaner vehicle.

If you want to add one of the Protect ESP contracts to a new Lincoln, you must do so before the original new vehicle warranty expires. Or, you can purchase a third-party extended warranty for a Lincoln after the new vehicle warranty ends.

Lincoln Protect Extended Service Plans

The Lincoln Protect Extended Service Plans (ESP) are Lincoln’s extended warranties and are similar to those offered on Ford vehicles. There are four plan options, each available with coverage terms up to eight years or 150,000 miles (from the original new vehicle in-service date).

Lincoln ESP choices include:

PowertrainCARE: Covers the engine, transmission, and driveline, including all-wheel drive transfer cases, drive axles, and CV couplings.

Covers the engine, transmission, and driveline, including all-wheel drive transfer cases, drive axles, and CV couplings. BaseCARE: Adds the steering system, brakes, front suspension, climate control system, and various electrical components.

Adds the steering system, brakes, front suspension, climate control system, and various electrical components. ExtraCARE: Adds more brake system elements, as well as the instrument panel, power door locks, power window motors, motors on the power seats, and cruise control.

Adds more brake system elements, as well as the instrument panel, power door locks, power window motors, motors on the power seats, and cruise control. PremiumCARE: Covers 1,000-plus components, filling out gaps on the other levels of coverage and also adding audio/entertainment, navigation, and driver-assist systems, such as automatic adaptive cruise control and emergency automatic braking.

Critically, many new vehicles come with adaptive cruise control, which is the technology behind such safety features as automatic emergency braking. However, you must buy the PremiumCARE plan to cover those systems and many other Lincoln tech features.

Other benefits to all Lincoln Protect ESP contracts:

0-percent interest installment payment plan.

Same roadside assistance features as on Lincoln CPO vehicles, including the trip interruption benefits.

Standard deductible of $100. (Optional deductibles include $0, $50, and $200 disappearing, meaning you don’t pay the deductible for repairs performed by the selling dealer).

Fully transferable. (The transfer fee varies by state, and if you are paying for it on the installment plan, the contract must be paid in full in order to be transferable).

Optional key services. (Pay to replace lost or damaged key fobs).

Optional vehicle pick-up, delivery, and loaner service.

Are Lincolns Reliable?

Lincoln is among the best brands in the 2020 J.D. Power Vehicle Dependability Study. The study surveys owners who bought their vehicles new and have had them for three years. Lincoln was scored with 119 problems per 100 cars after that period. Genesis was the top-ranked brand with 89, and Lexus was in second place with 100. BMW came in eighth with 123, and Cadillac had 131.

Lincoln Repair Costs

Lincoln, in marketing its own extended warranties, lists some repair costs for the MKZ sedan:

Engine: $5,165

$5,165 Transmission: $5,947

$5,947 Lane alert system: $2,084

$2,084 Air conditioner evaporator core: $1,740

$1,740 Headlamp and tail lamp assembly: $2,255

Note the headlight and taillight costs. Many carmakers have adopted high-tech lighting, and the costs to replace such systems can be very high.

We checked with RepairPal for costs on other repairs for the Lincoln MKZ:

Replace oil pump: $1,048 to $2,049

$1,048 to $2,049 Steering rack replacement: $2,019 to $2,600

$2,019 to $2,600 CV axle replacement (front, one side): $508 to $570

$508 to $570 Cylinder head gasket: $1,952 to $2,493 (91 percent of the cost is labor.)

Lincoln scores high in reliability ratings from J.D. Power, but even reliable cars are prone to expensive breakdowns over time. Lincoln’s warranty is better than average among luxury brands, but having additional coverage from a third-party provider may be a good idea.

Lincoln Protect Premium Maintenance Plans

Lincoln, like other luxury brands, offers prepaid maintenance plans, where you pay in advance for scheduled maintenance in return for a potential discount. Lincoln Protect Premium Maintenance, which can be extended out to eight years, covers inspections, preventive care, and replacement of normal “wear and tear” items, including:

Spark plugs

Engine belts

Wiper blades

Tire rotations

Brake pads and linings

Shock absorbers/struts

Engine oil and filter changes

Engine coolant hoses, clamps, and O-ring seals

While Lincoln’s maintenance plans are transferable, we think the cost is better applied to an extended warranty. Here’s why: Maintenance is an expected cost of car ownership, and you could estimate it even before you buy a vehicle. An extended warranty, meanwhile, protects you from the financial impact of unexpected repair costs, which can be much higher than maintenance costs and cannot be predicted.

Third-Party Warranties Offer Compelling Value Choices

When it comes to Lincoln extended warranty coverage, you have more choices than you may think. The Lincoln ESP contracts are strong products, but you will likely find they can be more expensive than third-party warranties and have less flexibility.

The warranty selection from CARCHEX, for example, offers five tiers of coverage (Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, and Titanium), with terms that can extend to 10 years. These plans are available for new, CPO, and used vehicles.

You may not know how long you’ll keep your Lincoln, and with a third-party extended warranty, you don’t have to make the purchase choice until later. You can even wait until after the new or CPO Lincoln warranty expires.

You may find that you can purchase greater warranty coverage for what the dealer charges, and for a longer term. Also, if you purchase a used Lincoln that is not a CPO vehicle, you are likely to find a compelling value among third-party warranties, even for a vehicle with high mileage.

Our top third-party warranty picks include 24-hour roadside assistance with reimbursement for trip interruption, towing, and a rental car in case your Lincoln breaks down far from home.

Speaking of far from home, an aftermarket plan from one of our top choices will allow you to get repairs performed at one of approximately 30,000 certified repair facilities throughout the U.S. That way, you’re not restricted to having your disabled Lincoln towed to a dealer many miles away.

Before you even go to the dealer to buy a new or CPO Lincoln, contact the companies shown below to get a free quote on an extended warranty. Less money spent on a warranty could leave more to spend on the car.