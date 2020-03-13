Automakers Respond To Coronavirus

From the Office of Mary T. Barra, CEO of General Motors

As the coronavirus continues to evolve, we have important updates to our working policies to share.

If the nature of your work allows for it, we are asking all GM employees and contract workers to work remotely, beginning Monday, March 16. This policy applies globally, apart from our team in China, which has existing protocols in place. Please speak with your direct manager about what this means for you.

Contract workers should contact their employers for further direction.

These are important steps to lower the probability of spreading the coronavirus to coworkers, families and communities and to relieve the burden on public resources. It also helps conserve critical resources like cleaning crews, medical staff, and supplies so they can be deployed where they are most needed.

These are extraordinary times and we are focused on navigating the situation responsibly. Our IT tools and systems have been extensively stress-tested; it’s vital that we leverage them to continue delivering. We need you to stay in close contact with your leader and your teams to ensure continuity of work.

Of course, not all of our teams are able to work remotely. We are taking every precaution to ensure our teams remain safe and are adjusting manufacturing, Global Product Development, Customer Care and Aftersales and Contact Center work schedules to allow for additional cleaning. Given the current drop in use of public transportation and extensive flight cancellations, our customers are looking to us more than ever to ensure they have the vehicles, parts and services they need. Thank you to everyone for helping to ensure that we continue to deliver.

We will be posting updates regularly. Government policies vary by country; please make sure you work closely with your leader to stay compliant in your area.

I understand how uncertain these times feel. For many of us, it’s our first experience of this type. But disruption and trying circumstances are not new to us. Especially in times like these, we demonstrate our flexibility, agility and resilience. This team always rises to the occasion and just as we have in the past, we will chart our course.

From Ford Motor Company

Ford’s top priority is always the safety and well-being of our employees, dealers, customers, suppliers and other stakeholders. Thankfully, the effect of the coronavirus on Ford employees so far has been very limited. In recent days, though, we concluded the issue has taken on a different dimension – and are continuing to act in real time to keep our people safe and help limit the spread of the virus in communities where we live and work.

Therefore, starting Monday, we are instructing much of our global workforce – except those in business-critical roles that cannot be done away from Ford facilities – to work remotely until further notice. The action will additionally help reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus while maximizing the health of our business.

From Hyundai Motor America

The safety, health and well-being of Hyundai employees, customers, business partners and the communities where we do business is of the utmost importance during the current coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic. Hyundai has established a coronavirus (COVID-19) response team at all affiliated companies to monitor the situation, minimize the risks and prepare for all potential scenarios.

At this time, Hyundai has had no reports of affected corporate, dealership or manufacturing employees in the U.S.

Hyundai’s U.S. operations have taken the following proactive and preventive measures in response to the evolving coronavirus (COVID-19) situation. This information will be updated in real-time.

Hyundai Motor America

Suspended all travel outside of North America and all non-essential travel within North America.

Any employees who have recently traveled to impacted areas overseas are working from home for 15 days prior to returning to work.

Sick employees with any illness are required to work from home.

Field employees who travel regularly are working from home and refraining from travel.

Provided employees with the CDC recommendations on preventative measures to reduce the spread of respiratory viruses, including coronavirus.

Readily providing hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes at headquarters and all of the regional offices.

Increased the cleaning frequency of high-touch areas like door knobs/handles, elevator buttons, and counter tops.

Restricting visitors at Hyundai facilities.

Training sessions at Hyundai Training Centers in Boston, San Jose, and Seattle have been suspended.

Cancellation or postponement of company events and programs, including no audience at the global reveal of the all-new 2021 Elantra on March 17 (event to be live-streamed) and upcoming dealer recognition trip, among others.

Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama

Requiring sick employees to refrain from coming to work.

Provided employees with the CDC recommendations on preventative measures to reduce the spread of respiratory viruses, including coronavirus, and posted signage throughout the facility.

Readily providing hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes.

Conducting additional regular cleaning of equipment and high-traffic and high-touch areas.

Limiting non-employee visitors and suspended public tours.

Fully operational with no production disruptions.

Hyundai U.S. Dealerships

Regular communications with dealerships and provided the CDC’s recommendations for preventative measures businesses should take to keep their employees and customers safe.

All dealerships open for business.

From Automobili Lamborghini

Automobili Lamborghini has intensified measures taken against Coronavirus in support of new government directives, closing its premises from 13 March until 25 March 2020.

Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Automobili Lamborghini comments:

“This measure is an act of social responsibility and high sensibility towards our people, in the extraordinary situation in which we find ourselves right now in Italy and which is also evolving abroad due to the worldwide spread of Coronavirus. As we have done up until now, we continue to monitor the situation in order to react rapidly and with the right flexibility, in collaboration with our people and in order to restart with energy in the right moment.”

From INDYCAR

Due to ongoing concerns over the COVID-19 “coronavirus” pandemic conditions, INDYCAR is postponing the first four events on the 2020 calendar, including this weekend’s Firestone IndyCar Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

Other events suspended include the April 5 Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, the April 19 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, and the April 26 AutoNation IndyCar Challenge at the Circuit of the Americas.

The 2020 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season now is scheduled to resume with the May 9 GMR Grand Prix of Indianapolis, on the road course at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The end of this weekend’s event also means the SRO Touring Car America’s double header race weekend at St. Petersburg will not take place.

Official Statement from INDYCAR:

“After careful consideration, including regular communication with our event promoters, health officials, and the city administrations in our respective race markets regarding COVID-19, we have made the decision to halt all NTT INDYCAR Series events through April. This begins with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg which was to begin today and run through Sunday, March 15 and continues through the AutoNation INDYCAR Challenge at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas which was to take place April 24-26.”

“Although we are disappointed to delay the start to this INDYCAR season and will miss our incredible fans who support us each year in St. Petersburg, Birmingham, Long Beach, and Austin, the safety of our fans, participants, staff, partners, and media will always remain our top priority. We will continue to coordinate with public health experts and government officials as we determine the appropriate plans for resuming our schedule.”

