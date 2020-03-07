Is State Farm Auto Insurance Right For You? We Did The Research

State Farm Auto Insurance In Our Opinion: With 17.05 percent of the market and close to $42 billion direct premiums written in 2018, State Farm is a clear industry leader. We awarded the company with the title of “Strongest Financial Strength” for these reasons. State Farm is available nationwide and has extensive coverage options complete with discounts for most types of drivers. Availability 95 Customer Service 70 Affordability 80 Coverage 80 Industry Standing 95 Online Experience 70 Pros Excellent financial strength Insurance for classic and antique cars Loyalty discounts Most value for customers with multiple insurance policies through State Farm Cons Limited online and app features Reported issues for individuals filing a claim against another driver 82

Whether you drive an old coupe or a BMW 7 Series, you need auto insurance you can trust. If you’re not sure where to start, consider our reviews of the best car insurance companies. We researched dozens of companies and rated them based on their policies, affordability, customer service, and other important factors.

You’ve definitely heard of State Farm auto insurance. Based on the number of direct premiums written, State Farm is the largest personal auto insurer in the country, followed by companies like GEICO, Progressive, and Allstate. Why is the company so popular? What do State Farm auto insurance reviews really say? Read reviews and results from our research below.

State Farm Coverage Options

The type of car you own can have a major impact on the type of coverage you choose and the price you pay for your policy. We like that State Farm auto insurance can cover a wide range of vehicles, from your standard Toyota to your Porsche 911.

With State Farm, you can purchase:

Standard collision, comprehensive, and liability insurance

Sports car insurance

Collector and classic car insurance

Standard Auto Insurance Coverage

Customers looking for standard insurance policies will also find these familiar plans:

Liability Insurance : Liability policies cover property damage to someone else’s vehicle, home, or personal property caused by you. It also covers the other party’s injuries, medical expenses, and lost wages.

: Liability policies cover property damage to someone else’s vehicle, home, or personal property caused by you. It also covers the other party’s injuries, medical expenses, and lost wages. Comprehensive Insurance : Get covered up to the amount of your vehicle for damage not related to a collision, such as a fire, civil unrest and riots, theft, vandalism, weather, and hitting an animal.

: Get covered up to the amount of your vehicle for damage not related to a collision, such as a fire, civil unrest and riots, theft, vandalism, weather, and hitting an animal. Collision Insurance : Cover your vehicle, whether it’s new, a temporary substitute, or a car not owned by someone in your household. This insurance pays for damage from any collision, up to the amount of your vehicle.

: Cover your vehicle, whether it’s new, a temporary substitute, or a car not owned by someone in your household. This insurance pays for damage from any collision, up to the amount of your vehicle. Uninsured Motorist Insurance : Choose either uninsured or underinsured motorist insurance to cover your vehicle and any potential injuries caused by a driver without insurance or with a policy that can’t adequately cover damages.

: Choose either uninsured or underinsured motorist insurance to cover your vehicle and any potential injuries caused by a driver without insurance or with a policy that can’t adequately cover damages. Medical Payment Coverage : No matter who is at fault, medical payment insurance will cover injuries to you, your passengers, and anyone you may injure in an accident. Coverage includes pedestrian injuries and funeral costs.

: No matter who is at fault, medical payment insurance will cover injuries to you, your passengers, and anyone you may injure in an accident. Coverage includes pedestrian injuries and funeral costs. Emergency Road Service Coverage : Cover the costs of mechanical labor at the breakdown site, locksmith labor if your key is lost or stolen, emergency fuel delivery, oil delivery, battery delivery, and a flat tire change.

: Cover the costs of mechanical labor at the breakdown site, locksmith labor if your key is lost or stolen, emergency fuel delivery, oil delivery, battery delivery, and a flat tire change. Rideshare Insurance : Get insurance for three different situations: when your app is on and ready for hire, when you match with a rider, and when you transport the rider. Coverage may include property damage, liability, uninsured motorist, and rental car benefits.

: Get insurance for three different situations: when your app is on and ready for hire, when you match with a rider, and when you transport the rider. Coverage may include property damage, liability, uninsured motorist, and rental car benefits. Rental Car Coverage: This covers the cost of a rental up to a certain amount for those who don’t have rental coverage or who have exceptionally high deductibles. If you’re in a collision in a rental car, State Farm will cover your deductible up to $500. You can also opt for travel expense coverage, which pays for meals, transportation, and lodging up to $500 if you are more than 50 miles from home.

Sports Cars & Classic Cars

Sports cars and classic cars can be very expensive to insure. Sports cars are generally fast, which is considered a potential risk, and classic cars are often expensive to repair due to the required parts. State Farm works with customers to make sure they get a lower price for their policy and take the necessary steps to qualify for specialized insurance. But if you drive these vehicles often, you may have trouble finding affordable coverage with State Farm. This is because rates increase based on usage, and classic cars only qualify if they are mainly used for exhibition.

Sports cars can be more expensive to insurance, and it may be difficult to find affordable coverage from State Farm.

Is State Farm Auto Insurance Affordable?

A recent study by The Zebra analyzed the average price of car insurance by state, vehicle model, and other factors. The average state minimum for liability insurance is $603, while the average cost of 100/300/100 liability and comprehensive-collision insurance with a $500 deductible is $1,399. It’s common to pay a $500 or $1,000 deductible for your insurance. State Farm offers discounts on policies that can help lower the cost of your premium, as well.

Overall, J.D. Power ranks State Farm’s affordability equal to competitors like Allstate, Farmers, Liberty Mutual, and GEICO. We consider prices to be average, so if price is your main consideration, then it’s best to compare rates across different companies.

State Farm provides free, direct quotes through the quote engine on its website. According to our experience, the quote engine is fast, but we think it’s rather simple and could use some extra features, such as price comparison tools and other personal calculators.

Discounts on State Farm Auto Insurance

Not all insurance companies reward their loyal customers with discounts and other cost-saving benefits. State Farm offers discounts for customers who stick with State Farm and buy beyond a single-driver policy. That’s why we believe State Farm car insurance is a better value for customers who use State Farm for more than just car insurance. Loyalty discounts include:

Multiple Vehicles : Save up to 20 percent on your insurance policy if two or more cars are insured in your household.

: Save up to 20 percent on your insurance policy if two or more cars are insured in your household. Multiple Lines: Save up to 17 percent on your insurance policy if you also purchase homeowners, renters, condo, or life insurance from State Farm.

Teenagers and safe drivers perhaps benefit the most from State Farm insurance. The following discounts help young drivers, their parents, and cautious drivers save money:

Anti-Theft Discount : Qualify for a discount if your vehicle has an anti-theft alarm or other warning system.

: Qualify for a discount if your vehicle has an anti-theft alarm or other warning system. Driver Training Discount : Drivers under the age of 21 can get a discount for completing an authorized drivers ed program.

: Drivers under the age of 21 can get a discount for completing an authorized drivers ed program. Good Driving Discount : New State Farm customers can get an additional discount if they go three years without a moving violation or accident.

: New State Farm customers can get an additional discount if they go three years without a moving violation or accident. Student Away at School Discount : Students under the age of 25 can qualify for a discount if they only use their car during summers and holidays.

: Students under the age of 25 can qualify for a discount if they only use their car during summers and holidays. Defensive Driving Course Discount : State Farm agents can provide a list of qualifying defensive driver courses that count towards a safe driving discount.

: State Farm agents can provide a list of qualifying defensive driver courses that count towards a safe driving discount. Vehicle Safety Discount : Save up to 40 percent on medical payment coverage for vehicles made after 1994. That’s a large number of vehicles on the road today.

: Save up to 40 percent on medical payment coverage for vehicles made after 1994. That’s a large number of vehicles on the road today. Good Student Discount : Save up to 25 percent on your insurance policy for getting good grades. This discount lasts even after you finish college, up to the age of 25.

: Save up to 25 percent on your insurance policy for getting good grades. This discount lasts even after you finish college, up to the age of 25. Accident-Free Discount : Qualify for a discount if you avoid a chargeable accident for three years. Your discount may increase over time if you continue to use State Farm auto insurance.

: Qualify for a discount if you avoid a chargeable accident for three years. Your discount may increase over time if you continue to use State Farm auto insurance. Passive Restraint Discount: Receive a discount up to 40 percent on medical coverage for 1993 models and older vehicles that have a factory-installed airbag or passive restraint system.

State Farm Claims Process & Customer Service

State Farm auto insurance claims can be made online, through the mobile app, by calling the claims department (open 24/7), or by calling your local State Farm agent. After you make a claim, State Farm will review the claim and request additional information if needed. An agent will send an estimate and repair options to you.

State Farm pays for repairs in three ways: directly to the repair facility, directly to your bank account, or directly to your mailbox. The choice is up to you.

Using the mobile app to make and manage a claim, pay a bill, or upload photos is very simple. However, we think it lacks unique, special features you may find from other insurance mobile apps, such as Progressive, which we named the “Best Insurance Company for Online Experience.”

State Farm has nearly 100 years of experience insuring drivers. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) rates State Farm with an A+ for transparency and few unanswered or unresolved complaints. On J.D. Power, customers rate their claims experience as average, however. State Farm auto insurance reviews rate the rental experience, repair process, and fairness of claims settlements at just 60 percent.

State Farm Auto Insurance Customer Reviews

Customers who use multiple State Farm services tend to have good things to say about their overall experience. Take this State Farm car insurance review by a loyal customer on Trustpilot:

“LOVE State Farm! All of my insurance, banking, and financial planning is through SF. Quick service, both at the agent’s office and on the phone. Needed a tow, they sent someone ASAP and no $ was paid out of pocket for the tow. Had a checking acct question and they were available on the phone super late and to chat with online as an IM. Love my agent!”

And another customer:

“State Farm has all my insurance business.” – James E.

During our research, we found customers had the most negative feedback with regards to claim and repair duration, customer service professionalism, and issues with claims in which another driver was at fault. These claims took longer on average and customers did not always hear back promptly from their representative or agent.

Conclusion: Strongest Financial Strength

Based on our own research and State Farm auto insurance reviews, we believe State Farm’s greatest asset is its financial strength. State Farm writes the most direct premiums and services a large number of customers. It’s a company that, on average, can be trusted. And, it offers many other forms of insurance, such as homeowners, condo, renters, and life insurance, which many customers bundle with their auto insurance for optimal value.

Customer service and the online/app experience, by contrast, are not as refined. Companies like Progressive and GEICO offer a better experience in these areas. Learn more about competitor policies in our ranking of the best auto insurance companies.

If you are looking for insurance from a well-known brand, and you are also in the market for other lines of insurance, then consider State Farm auto insurance for your vehicle.

