2021 VW Atlas: MSRP & Trim Levels (Handy Chart Included)

Pricing for the 2021 VW Atlas was recently announced.

There are eight trim levels and three standalone options.

The 2021 VW Atlas will start at $32,565 (with destination) when it arrives during the second quarter of this year. There are eight trim levels for the 2021 Atlas, three standalone options, and two engine choices. The standalone options for 2021 are both fun and functional, and include captain’s chairs, a panoramic sunroof, and a towing package.

What Is The VW Atlas?

The VW Atlas is relatively new, hitting the market for the first time in 2018. The Atlas is built on VW’s Modular Transverse Matrix (MQB) architecture and is the automaker’s largest vehicle in the U.S. (198.3 inches long, 78.3 inches wide, and 70 inches high).

Given its size, the VW Atlas can seat seven.

Those who like the Atlas, but want something a little more athletic and sporty, might be drawn to the Cross Sport variant. By comparison, it only seats five as to maintain a more coupe-like profile. Overall length is a bit shorter versus the regular Atlas, although the second row of the Cross Sport folds down to accommodate additional cargo.

2021 VW Atlas. Photo: Volkswagen of America, Inc.

Is The VW Atlas All-Wheel Drive?

The 2021 Atlas is available with all-wheel drive (labeled as “4Motion” by VW). Engine options include a V6 with 276 horsepower and a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder with 235 horsepower. Both are attached to an eight-speed automatic. With the V6 Towing Package, the new Atlas can haul 5,000 lbs.

What Does The 2021 VW Atlas Cost?

The table below shows the MSRP by trim level for the 2021 VW Atlas. Destination charges total $1,020 and are include in the figures below.

2021 VW Atlas: MSRP by Trim Level Trim Level MSRP w/ Destination Standard Features S $32,565 (FWD)

$34,456 (AWD)

*2.0-liter turbo only 18-inch wheels; LED headlights; daytime running lights; Bluetooth; rearview camera; Blind Spot Monitor. SE $35,915 (FWD)

$37,815 (AWD)

*2.0-liter turbo only 10-way power driver’s seat; heated front seats; three-zone automatic climate control; SiriusXM; wireless charging; multiple USB ports; power liftgate. SE w/ Technology $37,915 (FWD / 2.0-liter turbo)

$39,315 (FWD / V6)

*Add $1,900 for AWD. 20-inch aluminum-alloy wheels; remote start;115-volt power outlet in the second row. Driver-assistance features include front and rear Park Distance Control and Automatic Cruise Control with Stop and Go. SE w/ Tech R-Line $40,715 (FWD V6)

$42,615 (AWD V6) 20-inch alloy wheels; black-accented R-Line bumpers; signature R-Line badging; stainless-steel pedal caps. SEL $43,315 (FWD V6)

$43,415 (AWD 2.0-liter turbo) Volkswagen Digital Cockpit and Discover Media with navigation; panoramic sunroof; V6 Towing Package. SEL R-Line $45,015 (FWD V6)

$46,915 (AWD V6) 21-inch wheels; black-accented R-Line bumpers; signature R-Line badging; stainless steel pedal caps. SEL Premium $48,215 (2.0-liter turbo)

$50,015 (V6) All-wheel drive; 20-inch wheels; leather seats; ventilated/heated front seats and heated rear seats; ambient lighting; Fender Premium Audio system. SEL Premium R-Line $51,715 (AWD V6) 21-inch wheels; black-accented R-Line bumpers; signature R-Line badging; stainless steel pedal caps.

2021 VW Atlas: Standard Features

Standard safety features include Forward Collision Warning; Autonomous Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Monitoring (Front Assist); Blind Spot Monitor; and Rear Traffic Alert. Every Atlas is also standard with Car-Net telematics and Wi-Fi capability.

2021 VW Atlas: Standalone Options

Captain’s Chairs: Available on the SE with Technology and above. Includes two captain’s chairs in the second row to replace the bench seat for $695.

Panoramic Sunroof: Available on the SE with Technology and the SE with Technology R-Line. Includes a panoramic sunroof with electric tilt-and-slide for $1,200.

V6 Towing Package: Available on the SE with Technology and the SE with Technology R-Line V6 models. Includes a factory trailer hitch and more powerful alternator for $550.

