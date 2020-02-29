Mazda Warranty: How Does It Measure Up?

Mazda’s New Vehicle Limited Warranty matches other mainstream brands.

Brand reliability is rated among the best and Mazda offers a solid CPO warranty.

Mazda’s extended warranty only offers two plans for consumers.

Mazda, renowned for its appeal to sports car and driving enthusiasts, is also a purveyor of critically praised passenger cars and crossovers. Design, performance, and handling are often compared with premium European brands.

When it comes to warranty coverage, though, Mazda is as mainstream as its pricing. In many ways, that’s a good thing. In other ways, it suggests buyers might want to consider purchasing extended coverage beyond the Mazda warranty.

Mazda offers an extended warranty product, and you also have the option of choosing a third-party warranty, such as from CARCHEX, which we rated No. 1 out of what we feel are the best third-party extended warranty companies.

It’s a good idea to check with CARCHEX or one of our other top picks before you purchase a new or used Mazda. Compare what these companies offer to extended warranty coverage offered by Mazda. You can get a free quote and download a sample contract for comparison.

Inside Mazda’s New Vehicle Limited Warranty

Calling the Mazda warranty “mainstream” is merely an observation that it offers essentially the same coverage terms as many other brands. Here are the basics:

New Vehicle Limited Warranty: 3 years/36,000 miles

3 years/36,000 miles Powertrain Warranty: 5 years/60,000 miles

5 years/60,000 miles Anti-perforation (rust-through) Warranty: 5 years/unlimited miles

5 years/unlimited miles 24/7 Emergency Roadside Assistance: 3 years/36,000 miles

Aside from some differences in the rust-through coverage, the factory Mazda warranty essentially mirrors that of Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, Honda, Nissan, and Toyota.

Among mainstream brands, Kia and Hyundai still offer the longest factory warranty coverage, with a five-year/60,000-mile new vehicle warranty and a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty. Volkswagen provides a four-year/50,000-mile new vehicle warranty (including powertrain), similar to several luxury brands.

Other Elements to The 2020 Mazda Warranty

Excludes Tires: Tires on 2020 Mazdas are covered by their own manufacturer warranties.

Tires on 2020 Mazdas are covered by their own manufacturer warranties. Transferable: Mazda’s new vehicle warranty and powertrain warranty are transferable to subsequent owners should you sell the vehicle.

Mazda’s new vehicle warranty and powertrain warranty are transferable to subsequent owners should you sell the vehicle. Towing: As part of its roadside assistance, Mazda covers towing service to the nearest Mazda dealer if a covered part failure renders the vehicle undrivable.

As part of its roadside assistance, Mazda covers towing service to the nearest Mazda dealer if a covered part failure renders the vehicle undrivable. Battery: Mazda’s battery warranty coverage pays full replacement cost up to the three-year/36,000-mile New Vehicle Limited Warranty, and then on a prorated basis up until 60 months. (You still pay the installation cost.)

Mazda’s battery warranty coverage pays full replacement cost up to the three-year/36,000-mile New Vehicle Limited Warranty, and then on a prorated basis up until 60 months. (You still pay the installation cost.) Adjustments: Minor repairs that don’t usually include replacement parts, such as wheel balance and alignment, adjustments of cables and belts, and opening/closing issues with the hood, trunk lid or rear hatch, are provided free of charge for one year/12,000 miles.

Minor repairs that don’t usually include replacement parts, such as wheel balance and alignment, adjustments of cables and belts, and opening/closing issues with the hood, trunk lid or rear hatch, are provided free of charge for one year/12,000 miles. Parts and Accessories: Genuine Mazda parts and accessories are covered for one year/12,000 miles, including labor if installed by a Mazda dealer. You must provide a copy of the Mazda dealer repair order showing installation of the part at an authorized Mazda dealer.

Genuine Mazda parts and accessories are covered for one year/12,000 miles, including labor if installed by a Mazda dealer. You must provide a copy of the Mazda dealer repair order showing installation of the part at an authorized Mazda dealer. Air Conditioner Refrigerant Change: Air conditioner refrigerant charge is covered for the first year of the warranty period, regardless of mileage. After that, the refrigerant charge is covered only if it needs to be replenished as part of a warranty repair, such as for the air conditioner system.

Air conditioner refrigerant charge is covered for the first year of the warranty period, regardless of mileage. After that, the refrigerant charge is covered only if it needs to be replenished as part of a warranty repair, such as for the air conditioner system. Brake Pads: Brake pads are usually considered wear items and covered only for manufacturing defects. However, when you have brake pads or shoes replaced by an Authorized Mazda dealer, the parts are covered by a Lifetime Limited Warranty. (Keep your original service repair order, which you’ll need to get a repair covered.)

Mazda Certified Pre-Owned Warranty

Mazda’s Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) program provides a very good warranty arrangement. First, you get any remaining portion of the original three-year/36,000-mile New Vehicle Limited Warranty. Of course, there may not be much of that left, unless the vehicle was an early lease turn-in or an early trade-in.

Regardless, you also get a Mazda CPO limited vehicle warranty that runs for one year/12,000 miles. That kicks in after any remaining original warranty coverage expires. If there is no new vehicle warranty coverage remaining, then the Mazda CPO warranty goes into effect the day you buy the vehicle.

Mazda CPO vehicles come with a seven-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty that also covers drive system parts. In Mazda’s words, this warranty covers you from “flywheel to freeze plug, thermostat to turbocharger, cylinder block to constant velocity joints.” That’s a cute way of saying it covers essentially the same powertrain components as the original powertrain warranty or CPO warranty.

Keep in mind the seven-year/100,000-mile term is from the vehicle’s original in-service date with the original owner. So, if you buy a three-year-old CPO Mazda with 40,000 miles, the CPO powertrain warranty coverage lasts for another four years/60,000 miles.

There is no deductible to pay for repairs under either of the Mazda CPO warranties.

Mazda Reliability

Mazda models acquit themselves well when it comes to reliability. Out of 32 brands studied in the 2020 edition of the J.D. Power Vehicle Dependability Study, Mazda was one of the brands rated above the industry average for reliability. This annual study surveys owners of three-year old vehicles.

Mazda’s count of 130 problems per 100 vehicles landed between Ford (126) and Cadillac (131). Kia and Hyundai tied at 132, and Honda was at 139. Considering Mazda’s factory warranty lasts for three years/36,000 miles, that’s a pretty good indicator of what to expect when the coverage approaches its expiration.

Consumer Reports rated Mazda reliability second out of 30 brands in November 2019. As one example of a particular Mazda model, Consumer Reports rated the Mazda CX-5 crossover’s predicted reliability as five on a scale of one to five.

Extending your Mazda warranty can help protect your CX-5 or other Mazda vehicles.

Extending Your Mazda Warranty

Industry trends show people are keeping their cars longer than ever before. According to IHS Markit, the average vehicle age is 11.8 years. If you plan to keep your Mazda for 11 years or longer, you can expect to face repair costs. After all, even the best cars can experience part failures.

For added peace of mind, Mazda offers extended warranty options for its new and CPO vehicles. The plans are known as “Mazda Extended Confidence,” and the automaker says they cover “nearly all the same parts and components” as the new or CPO vehicle limited warranties.

Mazda offers two extended warranty plan choices. Total Confidence is a comprehensive plan the company says “covers nearly all the same parts and components” as under the CPO Vehicle Limited Warranty.

The second, more affordable option is “Powertrain Confidence,” which Mazda says extends coverage of the parts covered under the Mazda CPO Limited Powertrain Warranty, such as the engine and transmission.

With either plan, you can choose terms up to nine years/100,000 miles, and each come with the following added features:

Deductible of $0 or $100

Trip interruption reimbursement

24/7 roadside assistance

Fully transferable to subsequent owners

Accepted at all Mazda dealerships nationwide

Despite the company’s well-deserved reputation for dependability and reliability, Mazda vehicles are not immune to defects or mechanical breakdowns. Extending your Mazda warranty can help protect you for the miles ahead.

Mazda Roadside Assistance Perks

Mazda’s roadside assistance includes the expected benefits of towing, battery jump starts, replacing a flat tire (with the vehicle’s spare), and emergency fuel delivery. In addition, it also includes winching service should your Mazda get stuck in mud or sand, for example. Like other roadside assistance programs, Mazda’s plan also includes lock-out service, but does not pay for lost or damaged key fobs.

The Mazda extended warranty plan includes trip interruption benefits, but Mazda does not specify what they are. Check with your Mazda dealer. Not surprisingly, if you choose a Mazda extended warranty, you must have the repairs performed at one of the 600 or so Authorized Mazda dealerships in the U.S.

Third-Party Warranties: A High-Value Choice

Whether you’ve ever bought an extended warranty for a car, it is important to know the dealer-offered product is not your only choice. The Mazda Extended Confidence plans look solid, but you get only two plan choices: powertrain or everything. Aftermarket warranty companies like top-rated CARCHEX offer a wider selection of plans, which in turn gives the consumer more choices to fit more needs and budgets.

For example, a CARCHEX “Gold” plan would be priced in between basic powertrain coverage and a more comprehensive Platinum plan, and is a good value for vehicles with high mileage. Also, keep in mind that if you purchase a Mazda Extended Confidence warranty, you’re obligated to get repairs at one of the brand’s 600 authorized U.S. dealers. With a top-rated third-party warranty, such as CARCHEX, the plan will cover repairs performed at any of about 30,000 certified repair facilities throughout the U.S., including Mazda dealerships.

Based on our research, consumers may want to consider having coverage beyond the factory Mazda warranty.

Critical Added Warranty Benefits

It doesn’t take a huge mechanical problem to throw a wrench into your travel plans, especially if it occurs while you are on vacation or traveling on a holiday. When buying an extended warranty, look for a plan that includes added benefits that make such an occurrence less stress-inducing.

For example, CARCHEX extended service contracts offer these important perks.

Towing reimbursement

Rental car reimbursement

Trip interruption reimbursement

How to Shop for An Extended Warranty Before Buying A Car

If you’re planning on buying a new or CPO Mazda, it pays to shop for an extended warranty first. Then, you can go to the dealer equipped with the information you need to make the best decision on coverage. Based on our research, consumers may want to consider having coverage beyond the factory Mazda warranty.

Call one of our top-rated third-party warranty companies today to get a free quote. Mention the vehicle you’re considering, including its mileage, and you can compare plans to what the dealer offers.