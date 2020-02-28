2020 Audi SQ7: A Detailed Look Inside This Fast Seven-Seater!

The 2020 Audi SQ7 comes loaded with a number of tech and safety features.

Among the features that really stand out: Audi Phone Box and the suspension.

A powerful V8 comes standard, although a quattro sport differential is optional.

The 2020 Audi SQ7 is the faster, sportier version of the German company’s big SUV. Thanks to its 4.0-liter, TFSI V8 that cranks out 500 horsepower and 568 lb-ft. of torque, the SQ7 can accelerate from zero to 60 mph in just 4.3 seconds. But it’s not all go and no comfort. You get S sport leather seats, room for seven, and a near perfect balance between necessities and desires.

Audi says it is the Q7, but only more amplified. Or to put it another way: sporty meets utility.

2020 Audi SQ7: Ride & Handling

Like I said, it’s not all about the engine, but Audi is really on a roll when it comes to drivetrains these days. Yes, the 2020 SQ7 being powered by that twin-turbo V8 is impressive, as is the eight-speed Tiptronic it is mated to. And of course, all that power is sent to all four wheels via Audi’s quattro all-wheel drive.

The S-tuned adaptive air suspension electronically controls the vehicle’s dampers to enhance ride quality. On top of that, there’s the standard all-wheel steering that turns the front and rear wheels in opposite directions at low speeds, and voila, the SQ7’s turning circle is now smaller. At highway speeds, Audi has designed the system so both axles turn in the same direction, which they say allows for greater stability and comfort.

There is an optional Sport Package with active roll stabilization, quattro sport differential for better cornering, and red brake calipers.

Can The 2020 Audi SQ7 Tow?

Towing? Oh yes, of course. With the available towing package, the 2020 Audi SQ7 can handle a maximum of 7,700 lbs.

2020 Audi SQ7. Photo: Audi of America, Inc. (European spec shown).

2020 Audi SQ7: Styling & Design

The SQ7 stands out with S-model bumpers, an integrated front splitter, double-slat Singleframe grille, and Alu-optic exterior side mirror housings. Out back, there’s quad tailpipes and a rear diffuser inlay. 21-inch, twin V-spoke bi-color wheels with summer performance tires are standard. An available Black Optic package gives the SQ7 a black Singleframe grille, black exterior mirror housings, black roof rails, and 21-inch wheels with summer performance tires.

Interior Treatments

Inside the SQ7, there is a three-spoke, multi-function steering wheel with shift paddles and a snazzy S emblem; as well as stainless steel door sills with an illuminated S logo. The front seats are heated and come in black, Rotor Gray or Arras Red leather with a diamond cross-stitch. Ventilated and massaging front seats are an option.

Taking care of the “U for Utility” in the big Audi SUV, the second row can split and tumble-fold in a 35/30/35 configuration, with both fore/aft and seat-back angle adjustments. The third row power folds 50/50, returning back upright with the touch of a button.

2020 Audi SQ7 interior layout. Photo: Audi of America, Inc. (European spec shown).

On-Board Technology

There’s tons of infotainment tech on-board the 2020 Audi SQ7. There’s a new MMI touch response system that replaces the rotary dial and conventional buttons. It’s complete with two high-resolution touch displays with haptic and acoustic feedback features baked in. There’s a 10.1-inch upper display for controlling infotainment and navigation functions, and the 8.6-inch lower display takes care of climate control, comfort, and other convenience functions.

The SQ7 also has Audi’s second-gen virtual cockpit as standard, with a 12.3-inch display offering HD resolution as its main focal point. There’s also a Wi-Fi hotspot, natural voice control, and an extensive Audi connect portfolio of online services such as parking information; weather updates; and Yelp reviews. There’s also internet radio streaming and Amazon Music.

Photo: Audi of America, Inc. (European spec shown).

The Prestige Trim Gets Loud!

Prestige models get a full-color heads-up display and an Audi phone box, a device that connects compatible smartphones with the vehicle’s antenna to charge them. A 3D surround sound system with 19 speakers and a 15-channel amplifier is standard. And if that’s not enough, Prestige models can come with a Bang & Olufsen 3D Advanced Sound System with 23 speakers, a 23-channel BeoCore amplifier, and ICE power amplifiers with a peak output of 1,920 watts.

Safety & Security

The 2020 Audi SQ7 comes with adaptive cruise control, traffic jam assist, and active lane assist. The Emergency Assist feature detects if you are inactive or inattentive for any reason. The SQ7 can initiate a multi-stage process to alert the driver, eventually decelerating the vehicle to a stop (only in the same lane) while simultaneously activating the hazard lights.

Other similar safety features include Intersection Assist, which helps monitor cross traffic when pulling into an intersection. Turn Assist notifies you of an oncoming vehicle when turning left, and traffic sign recognition can help detect speed limits and other critical road signs.

The SQ7 also has five LATCH child seat mounting points with three pairs of anchors and tethers in second row, and two pairs in the third row.

Photo: Audi of America, Inc. (European spec shown).

2020 Audi SQ7: Pricing & Trim Levels

The 2020 Audi SQ7 starts at $84,800 for the Premium Plus, and $90,400 for the Prestige. Tack on another $995 for destination charges. Yes, that is a lot of money, but this baby can haul five babies at once! If you have a growing family, and like a lot of luxury and technology, the new SQ7 might be your thing.

2020 Audi SQ7 Gallery

Photos & Source: Audi of America, Inc. (European spec shown).