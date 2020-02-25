Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition: Let The Real Fun Begin!

The 2021 Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition comes exclusively in Phoenix Yellow.

Special lightweight features include forged wheels and reduced sound deadening.

Only 600 units are coming to United States, each with a unique numbered plaque.

Not long after unveiling the slightly reworked 2020 Honda Civic Type R at the Chicago Auto Show, Honda is tugging our heartstrings once more with the Type R Limited Edition. It’s essentially a lighter, more focused, and apparently yellower version of the new Type R.

And yes, the new Civic Type R Limited Edition is only available in this eye-searing Phoenix Yellow paint job. Since we’re talking about a limited model, Honda is allocating only 600 units of the Type R Limited Edition to American buyers. Suffice it to say, if you want a Type R to end all Type Rs, the Limited Edition is right up your alley.

2020 Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition: Is There More Power?

Aha! We knew that would be the first thing you’d ask. Sadly, no, but that’s not necessarily the point. You see, the Type R Limited Edition is designed to be a track machine for the road – the type you drive to the racetrack (not towed like high-maintenance tuner cars). You show up, win the day, and go home – all in the same car. And besides, Honda is confident with the current Type R’s peak 306 horsepower output, so why bother?

You get a track-bred 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine equipped with Honda’s venerable VTEC powertrain. The turbocharged engine with direct infection pumps out 295 lb-ft. of torque to the front wheels, courtesy of an utterly-delicious, close-ratio six-speed manual gearbox with a limited-slip differential.

Does this all mean the Limited Edition Type R is still capable of lapping the Nurburgring in under 7 minutes and 45 seconds? Well, yes of course! Back in 2017, the Honda Civic Type R became the fastest front-wheel-drive production car to circle the Nurburgring Nordschleife. But that was until the Renault Megane RS Trophy R took away the Honda’s bragging rights.

With a new, lighter, and refocused Type R Limited Edition, is this car fast enough to regain lost glory at the holy grail of performance motoring? Let the games begin!

2021 Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition. Photo: Honda North America.

What’s New In The Limited Edition Type R?

Apart from the very yellow paint, the 2020 Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition is a couple of pounds lighter than before. It still has BBS wheels, but the rollers are now crafted from forged aluminum to reduce the car’s unsprung mass. In fact, the new wheels are approximately 18 lbs. lighter than stock Type R wheels.

Unfortunately, Honda had to remove a couple of things, like the tonneau cover, rear wiper, and rear heat ducts to further reduce weight. No big deal, right? Honda managed to further save an additional 28 lbs. by removing vital sound deadening materials around the cabin. It’s not exactly a major sacrifice given the Type R Limited Edition is geared more towards track duties. But on the street, don’t be surprised if the Limited Edition is a bit more raucous than a normal Type R.

Despite all this, you do get something in return. Honda freshly-prepared a new set of track-tuned dampers and recalibrated the steering to deliver better feedback and control. All of this sounds nice as you smash through the gears on a manicured racetrack.

Photo: Honda North America.

Standard Honda Sensing

Like all Honda Civics, the Type R Limited Edition also comes standard with Honda Sensing. This comprehensive suite of driver-assistance and safety features includes road departure mitigation with lane departure warning; lane-keeping assist; active cruise control; and a collision mitigation braking system with forward collision warning.

2020 Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition: Pricing & Availability

According to Honda’s press release, pricing for the Civic Type R Limited Edition will be announced closer to its release this summer. Considering a 2020 Civic Type R rings in around $38,000 we’re still expecting a sub-$40k base price for the Limited Edition Type R. And yes, all limited Type R models will come in any color you want – that is, as long as you like yellow.

Alvin Reyes is the Associate Editor of Automoblog. He studied civil aviation, aeronautics, and accountancy in his younger years and is still very much smitten to his former Lancer GSR and Galant SS. He also likes fried chicken, music, and herbal medicine.

Photos & Source: Honda North America.